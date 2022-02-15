Julianna Pena calls out Joe Rogan for not giving her a chance against Amanda Nunes to his face - and he responds

Julianna Pena confronted Joe Rogan over some comments made before her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Pena recently featured on Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and expressed her disappointment that she wasn't given enough recognition before her fight against Nunes.

"I came here for a bone to pick with you," said Pena. "Even you were like, 'Oh yeah, UFC 269 is coming up, Ananda Nunes is defending her belt against Julianna Pena, anyways, Valentina is the only one that can pose a threat to Amanda Nunes.' And I'm like, 'I'm fighting her!' You guys won't even say my name...you guys won't even give me any credit in the world. It's like nobody was giving me credit for that fight, not even you."

Joe Rogan responded to the confrontation and explained to 'The Venezuelan Vixen' that, on paper, 'The Lioness' had a massive advantage over her. The difference in their records and accomplishments led the analysts to count Pena out before the bout.

Rogan said:

"Listen, the reality is, if you look at your record and if you look at the people you've lost to and you look at what she's done, it looked like she had a massive advantage over you. She was being called the greatest woman [fighter] of all time. You lost to Germaine de Randamie... it's not doubting your abilities... it's not a disrespect to you, it's just a reality of your record."

Watch Pena confront Rogan over some of the comments made before UFC 269 below:

Needless to say, Julianna Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 by defeating Amanda Nunes by submission.

She also outstruck Nunes on the feet and visibly hurt the former double champ. Pena then took 'The Lioness' to the ground and finished her.

Daniel Cormier expresses concern for Amanda Nunes going into the rematch against Julianna Pena

Daniel Cormier thinks Amanda Nunes will find it hard to quickly make the necessary changes for her rematch against Julianna Pena.

Dating an episode of DC & RC, Cormier expressed skepticism on Nunes' decision to leave the American Top Team gym and said:

"If anyone's earned an immediate rematch it's Amanda Nunes, obviously... I just wonder what she's going to do different this quickly against Julianna Pena because she's now left American Top Team and she's started her own team."

Watch Cormier bring up the Nunes vs. Pena rematch below:

Initiating the rematch clause, Amanda Nunes is scheduled to face Pena for the women's bantamweight championship.

Nunes and Pena were also recently announced to coach The Ultimate Fighter season 30. After filming the whole season, the fighters will prepare to meet again to see who is the best female bantamweight fighter in the UFC.

Watch them face-off before their TUF season kicks off:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim