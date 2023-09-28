Joe Rogan reveals 12-6 elbows, the reason behind Jon Jones' only loss, could be made legal again under unified MMA rules

UFC commentator Joe Rogan thinks that the infamous 12-6 elbow rule might be removed from MMA soon.

In a recent episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience', the UFC commentator discussed the rule with Eddie Bravo. Rogan shared that he had a conversation with Jeff Novitzky, Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC.

Speaking about their interaction, Rogan said that according to Novitzky, the 12-6 elbow rule might become a thing of the past. Rogan said:

"12-6 elbows are illegal still, which is the dumbest thing in the world. [In the mount position], you can't go 12-6, which doesn't make any sense. So, if you and I are standing and you rush at me and hit me with a 12-6 elbow, that's illegal. They're gonna change that. Novitzky talked to me about it. He said, 'I know this is something you complain about all the time and we think we're gonna be able to get rid of that.' I'm like, 'Oh, thank god!'"

12-6 elbows can be described as elbow strikes that a person throws straight down from a mount position. The infamous move derives its name from the positions the '12' (straight up) and '6' (straight down) digits have on a wall clock.

The 12-6 elbow rule is the only reason MMA superstar Jon Jones has a loss on his professional record. 'Bones' locked horns against Matt Hamill in December 2009. From mount position, Jones attacked his opponent with 12-6 elbows, which resulted in his disqualification. Hamill was declared the winner via DQ.

Joe Rogan speaks about Conor McGregor's comeback

Joe Rogan has spoken about the possibility of Conor McGregor making a successful comeback after suffering a gruesome injury at UFC 264.

In a recent conversation with Kurt Angle, the UFC commentator spoke about the Irishman's injury and said that it would be an exceptional feat for 'The Notorious' to return to action after his horrific leg break.

Rogan added that he hoped for McGregor to make a comeback as it would make for a great story. He said:

If he [McGregor] does, he would be the first, if anybody can do it, maybe it’s him. He snapped his leg in the prime of his career... He’s sparring, I’ve seen footage of sparring. He looks good, he looks real good… He’s a different breed, he’s a fu**ing savage, a real savage. I hope he comes back. It would be an amazing story."

