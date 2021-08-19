Joe Rogan reveals which UFC fighter had Khabib Nurmagomedov in most trouble during a fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the best ever to don a pair of fighting gloves and step inside the octagon. Very few fighters have managed to look as invincible as 'The Eagle' did during his brief but undefeated career.

However, there were a couple of occasions where even Khabib Nurmagomedov was put off his element for a little while.

In episode #1696 of his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed Khabib Nurmagomedov's toughest opponent with guest Lex Fridman, a scientist and researcher in the fields of AI and autonomous vehicles,

Answering who he believes is the greatest of all time in MMA, Joe Rogan said that it is a relative concept, but Khabib Nurmagomedov is perhaps the most deserving candidate.

"In my opinion, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is probably the best candidate, because not only did he not lose a fight, he barely even lost a round. He lost maybe one round to Conor [McGregor] and it seemed like he was just taking the round off, to kind of preserve his energy to finish Conor afterwards, and he did. Khabib has never been in trouble in a fight. Michael Johnson tagged him once," Joe Rogan said.

The UFC commentator went on to praise Michael Johnson, claiming that 'The Menace' does not get the respect he deserves.

"Michael Johnson is a guy who doesn't get nearly enough respect. He had some rough losses but Michael Johnson knocked out Dustin Poirier with one punch. Michael Johnson was a f***ing dangerous, dangerous man, and still is. And he tagged Khabib. He probably had Khabib in the most trouble ever in a fight. He had him wobbled. But Khabib ultimately won that fight and destroyed him. He was pounding on him. He was telling him, 'Quit now, quit now, you know I deserve title shot', beating the sh*t out of him, and then put him in a Kimura and tapped him."

Khabib Nurmagomedov stopped Michael Johnson in the third round at UFC 205 with a Kimura lock submission. He then defeated Edson Barboza with a decision to earn the title shot at UFC 223.

Joe Rogan names Demetrious Johnson over Khabib Nurmagomedov as his personal MMA GOAT

Joe Rogan initially named Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson in his prime as the GOAT in MMA and dismissed the name of Anderson Silva. However, he also pointed out that 'The Spider' dealt with more formidable opponents in the middleweight division than Demetrious Johnson did in flyweight.

"Mighty Mouse just destroyed people - destroyed people in a way that they looked overwhelmed and confused, like they couldn't touch him. His movement and his ability to mix the wrestling and striking and submissions together flawlessly and seamlessly was incredible... It's arguable that Khabib is the greatest of all time, it's arguable that 'Mighty Mouse' is. It's a lively debate."

Listen to the segment of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast below:

