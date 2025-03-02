Joe Rogan's 'awesome guests this week' on podcast earns appreciation from retired Navy Seal

Joe Rogan recently drew praise for his selection of podcast guests this past week. Specifically, he drew praise from retired Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, who popped up in the comment section of one of Rogan's Instagram posts, which revealed that the latest guest on The Joe Rogan Experience was Bill Murray.

Murray, a well-known actor and comedian featured on episode #2282 of Rogan's podcast, and the popular podcaster took to Instagram to advertise his appearance. Moreover, Rogan described the experience as one that delivered on every level.

"Hanging out with Bill Murray was everything I hoped it would be. Episode is out now on @spotify"

The comment section of the Instagram post was quick to fill with Rogan's supporters. Among them was Gallagher, a former Navy Seal who complimented the longtime UFC commentator's range of guests this past week. Besides Murray, it included other high-profile public figures.

Tech billionaire and political advisor Elon Musk, with whom the popular podcaster is good friends, was among the guests. Others were Hollywood star Woody Harrelson and author Chase Hughes.

"You're on a roll this week with awesome guests!"

A screenshot of Eddie Gallagher's comment on Joe Rogan's Instagram post

The podcast is among the most successful of all time, and it helped catapult Rogan, who was already a household name due to his standup comedy and past as a 'Fear Factor' host, into the public stratosphere. He has since become a prominent figure in American politics and ally of the right-wing.

However, Rogan's rise to fame was not without controversy, especially as he remains a supporter of polarizing United States president Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan previously hosted a Hollywood legend on his podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience is no stranger to famous public figures. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Bill Murray isn't the only prominent entertainer to feature on his podcast. He recently welcomed actor Woody Harrelson on episode #2277, while welcoming legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on episode #2240.

Check out Quentin Tarantino on the JRE podcast:

The episode also featured Roger Avary, who was a key part in creating 'Pulp Fiction,' an all-time great film. The three men touched on numerous topics, including the rampant cocaine use during the 80s.

