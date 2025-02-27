Woody Harrelson goes off on U.S. war history, calls out America's habit of justifying conflict on Joe Rogan's podcast: "I get sleepless over that"

Episode #2277 of The Joe Rogan Experience saw Hollywood star Woody Harrelson lambast the United States for its checkered war history across the globe. While he regarded the United States involvement in WWII with a more understanding perspective, this was not a universal sentiment.

He criticized the U.S. government for its various armed interventions throughout history, many of which Harrelson feels have neither an ethical nor a geopolitical justification. In fact, it disturbs him so much that he has spent long stretches of time thinking about it.

"That bothers me. I get sleepless over that. Especially because the United States has just done, you know... I... You know, WWII? Okay, I give you that one, you know? I won't give you the Korean War, with the potential dominoe theory which was absurd. The same theory that... So, 4 million people died in Korea."

As Harrelson told the longtime UFC commentator, the perceived objective of the United States' war efforts is to enrich its wealthy elite. At least according to Harrelson, that is.

"3.5 million in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. We started carpet bombing in Laos, you know? Which is everything in a two-mile radius presumed dead. What we've done throughout Central, South America, all over the world, we've become masters of war, but toward what end? To help those rich people get richer."

Check out Woody Harrelson criticizing U.S. war history on Joe Rogan's podcast (35:51):

Rogan himself has shared various opinions regarding the United States' involvements in violent conflicts across the globe. The Biden administration's struggle to mediate the Russo-Ukranian war and the Israel-Hamas war were major points of criticism he raised against the American left-wing.

Joe Rogan has welcomed Hollywood stars on his podcast before

Joe Rogan's podcast was initially home to his close friends and a range of MMA fighters as far as guests were concerned. However, as both he and his podcast became more politicized, he has shifted his focus toward politicians. Though in a surprising twist, he has also begun to welcome actors and directors.

Check out Matthew McConaughey's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience:

Episode #1552 of his podcast played host to highly-regarded Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey. Meanwhile, in a more recent episode, #2240 to be exact, he welcomed legendary film director Quentin Tarantino.

