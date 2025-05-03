Joe Rogan's guest discusses how senators and elite scientists quietly reignited a classified UFO effort

Joe Rogan's podcast guest discussed how senators and top scientists conducted a covert investigation to dig into the mysteries surrounding the UFOs. In episode #2314 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan had American physicist Hal Puthoff onboard.

Ad

For the unversed, Puthoff is the president and CEO of EarthTech International, Inc. Midway in the episode, the 88-year-old talked about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). This unpublicised program was funded by the United States to study UFOs. It began in the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency as a secret project from 2007 to 2012 and was first made public in December 2017.

Puthoff also talked about the Advanced Aerospace Weapon Systems Applications Program (AAWSAP), which was designed to study unexplained aerial phenomena. AAWSAP was Initiated by Harry Reid. Puthoff, who was a part of the program, said on JRE:

Ad

Trending

"The senators who knew that there was still stuff going on decided that there should be a new program, and so they asked the top physicists at DIA... To put out a request for proposal. And that went out, and so actually Robert Bigelow picked it up, and he said ok, we will do this."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"He then got the program, and since I had been involved with Bigelow, he asked me to be part of the program. So that’s when I got officially involved in and really digging into the issue."

Check out Hal Puthoff's comments below (57:29):

Ad

Elon Musk discusses with Joe Rogan whether aliens have visited Earth

On an past episode of JRE, Elon Musk discussed how a small piece of archival material could demonstrate that aliens have visited Earth before. A computer or a titanium block that was impossible to have on our planet a few years ago could serve as proof. But it hasn't happened that way. Musk said:

Ad

"I mean, we have archaeologists going all over the world looking at things. If we had found something like a cube of titanium... In the middle of a pyramid, I would be like aliens for sure. There is no way they could made a titanium back there. Nope. There’s no way. That’s hard. That’s all... Even just some advanced metallurgy, we don’t see anything like that."

Ad

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.