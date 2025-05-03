Joe Rogan's guest discusses how senators and elite scientists quietly reignited a classified UFO effort

Joe Rogan's podcast guest discussed how senators and top scientists conducted a covert investigation to dig into the mysteries surrounding the UFOs. In episode #2314 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan had American physicist Hal Puthoff onboard.
For the unversed, Puthoff is the president and CEO of EarthTech International, Inc. Midway in the episode, the 88-year-old talked about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). This unpublicised program was funded by the United States to study UFOs. It began in the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency as a secret project from 2007 to 2012 and was first made public in December 2017.
Puthoff also talked about the Advanced Aerospace Weapon Systems Applications Program (AAWSAP), which was designed to study unexplained aerial phenomena. AAWSAP was Initiated by Harry Reid. Puthoff, who was a part of the program, said on JRE:
"The senators who knew that there was still stuff going on decided that there should be a new program, and so they asked the top physicists at DIA... To put out a request for proposal. And that went out, and so actually Robert Bigelow picked it up, and he said ok, we will do this."
He added:
"He then got the program, and since I had been involved with Bigelow, he asked me to be part of the program. So that’s when I got officially involved in and really digging into the issue."
Check out Hal Puthoff's comments below (57:29):
Elon Musk discusses with Joe Rogan whether aliens have visited Earth
On an past episode of JRE, Elon Musk discussed how a small piece of archival material could demonstrate that aliens have visited Earth before. A computer or a titanium block that was impossible to have on our planet a few years ago could serve as proof. But it hasn't happened that way. Musk said:
"I mean, we have archaeologists going all over the world looking at things. If we had found something like a cube of titanium... In the middle of a pyramid, I would be like aliens for sure. There is no way they could made a titanium back there. Nope. There’s no way. That’s hard. That’s all... Even just some advanced metallurgy, we don’t see anything like that."
Check out Elon Musk's comments below: