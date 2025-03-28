Joe Rogan's podcast guest blows the whistle on concerning COVID-19 vaccination trend in babies: "Not being talked about in the media"

Just two days ago, on episode #2294 of The Joe Rogan Experience, controversial nephrologist and homeopath Dr. Suzanne Humphries made a stunning claim about the COVID-19 vaccine. She first drew controversy when she argued against vaccinating patients undergoind chemotherapy.

She proposed vaccinations being administered on the day of discharge instead, which she claims led to tremendous backlash. Now, on Rogan's podcast, she shared her thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine, making several bold assertions about its effects on the body.

"Look, even if you look at what happened with COVID. Let's just look at that. How did they pass this off? Look at the media today. Did you know that they're giving COVID vaccines to six-month-old children now? We know how bad it is. We know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women. They don't give stem cells to their babies."

She further claims to the longtime UFC commentator that COVID-19 vaccines have led to damage to the cosmetics industry.

"The industry is upset because the placentas no longer have stem cells, and they used to use those stem cells in research and cosmetics, etc. They're not getting them anymore because of what the COVID shots did to the placentas in those infants. That's not being talked about in the media. Nothing bad about the shots is being talked about."

Check out Dr. Suzanne Humphries' bold claims on Joe Rogan's podcast (54:04):

Rogan himself contracted COVID-19 in late 2021, but elected to take ivermectin, which caused a media frenzy, culminating in UFC CEO Dana White coming to his defense.

Joe Rogan once spoke critically of the COVID-19 vaccine

Joe Rogan has something of a contentious view of the COVID-19 vaccine, having spoken negatively of it at various points. On episode #2241 of his podcast, he welcomed psychedelic drug researcher Rick Strassman, to whom he detailed his past hesitation to get vaccinated.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine got pulled, because people were getting blood clots. So, then two people that I knew that did get it, had strokes. I don't know if it was a coincidence, but it seemed rather rodd, and then I started getting nervous. And so then I started reading different things by different scientists that had opposing perspectives on both the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine."

Check out Joe Rogan's reason for not getting vaccinated (2:09:58):

Rogan has since become critical of how the media portrayed the COVID-19 vaccine and pandemic during its height, arguing that both were misrepresented.

