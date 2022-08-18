"It was a systemic racist problem in Brooklyn that was convicting the wrong people" - Joe Rogan's podcast guest details spending over two decades in prison over false convictions

Joe Rogan's recent podcast guest Derrick Hamilton recently shared details of his false conviction that resulted in him spending twenty-three years in prison. Hamilton was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Daniel Cash, which he insisted he did not commit.

After his release, Hamilton started working for others who he believes were wrongfully being kept in prison. His movement, now called the Innocence Project, was responsible for the removal of Brooklyn DA, Charles Hynes. Ken Thompson, who replaced Hynes, exonerated ten people who had been wrongfully convicted within his first year in office.

Hamilton also noted that Thompson's investigation brought to light a "systemic racist problem in Brooklyn" that was at the core of these wrongful imprisonments. The self-taught lawyer told Rogan on the JRE podcast:

"We just began blasting the prosecutors. We began protesting outside the offices and getting rid of them The first one we was able to get rid of was Charles Hynes in Brooklyn, the prosecutor that sent me to prison. We was able to remove him and put up a progressive prosecutor in that agreed that he would look at these convictions if he was elected. So he got in and in two years he exonerated 22 people. And he found that it was a systemic racist problem in Brooklyn that was convicting the wrong people."

Joe Rogan raises his voice for people who have been imprisoned for cannabis

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Brittney Griner's controversial imprisonment in Russia. The former WNBA has been in prison since February after Russian authorities found cannabis oil vape cartridges on her.

Griner has found a lot of American supporters after her being arrested in Russia. Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the public outcry that has taken over the United States in light of the basketballer's arrest.

The UFC color commentator claims that hordes of people are locked up for cannabis use in the United States. According to Rogan, the same people who are rallying for Griner's release have stayed silent about people being locked up for cannabis at home. The podcaster told his guest Andrew Schulz:

"She's [Griner] already been over there for months. But here's what's important: People are freaking out about this, right? They're freaking out. 'Russia needs to let her go.' We have people in America right now locked up for marijuana, and they've been locked up for f***ing years – for years and years and years. There's not one, there's thousands of them. So what, they're not good at throwing a ball into a net? Is that what it is? They're not good at that one thing that we like to watch, so those f***ing people don't get let out?"

