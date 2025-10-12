Joe Rogan's viral clip becomes Charles Oliveira’s victory dance after UFC Rio triumph

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is on cloud nine after his win against Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio. Oliveira celebrated his win by sharing a viral clip of Joe Rogan dancing on social media.Oliveira came into the bout on the back of a knockout defeat against Ilia Topuria earlier this year. He was initially scheduled to fight Rafael Fiziev; however, the Azerbaijani fighter withdrew due to an injury. As a result, Gamrot stepped in to face the former champion. Oliveira made a statement by securing a second-round victory via rear-naked choke submission.‘Do Bronx’ continued his celebrations by sharing a viral clip of Rogan dancing alongside Joey Diaz and Brendan Schaub during a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE], and wrote:&quot;I won, and everybody is happy. Thank you! Obrigado! Let's celebrate.&quot;Check out the post below:Charles Oliveira called out Max Holloway for a BMF title clashAfter his win at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira called out Max Holloway for a BMF title clash during his post-fight speech.&quot;Hey Hunter [Campbell]. Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway [for the] BMF [title]. Let's make that happen.&quot; [Via translator]Holloway captured the BMF title by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last year. Since then, he has suffered a loss to Ilia Topuria at featherweight but rebounded with a win over Dustin Poirier earlier this year, remaining the reigning BMF champion.Oliveira and Holloway previously locked horns in the cage back in 2015, where 'Blessed' secured a first-round victory. In light of the callout, Holloway expressed interest in the rematch during his Kick stream, stating:&quot;Me and him have a history. He is blaming it on some kind of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now.&quot; [H/t: MMA on Point]