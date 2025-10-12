Joe Rogan's viral clip becomes Charles Oliveira’s victory dance after UFC Rio triumph

  • home icon
By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Oct 12, 2025 13:06 GMT
Charles Oliveira (right) celebrates UFC Rio win by referencing Joe Rogan
Charles Oliveira (right) celebrates UFC Rio win by referencing Joe Rogan's (left) dancing clip. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is on cloud nine after his win against Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio. Oliveira celebrated his win by sharing a viral clip of Joe Rogan dancing on social media.

Oliveira came into the bout on the back of a knockout defeat against Ilia Topuria earlier this year. He was initially scheduled to fight Rafael Fiziev; however, the Azerbaijani fighter withdrew due to an injury. As a result, Gamrot stepped in to face the former champion. Oliveira made a statement by securing a second-round victory via rear-naked choke submission.

Do Bronx’ continued his celebrations by sharing a viral clip of Rogan dancing alongside Joey Diaz and Brendan Schaub during a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE], and wrote:

"I won, and everybody is happy. Thank you! Obrigado! Let's celebrate."

Check out the post below:

Charles Oliveira called out Max Holloway for a BMF title clash

After his win at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira called out Max Holloway for a BMF title clash during his post-fight speech.

"Hey Hunter [Campbell]. Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway [for the] BMF [title]. Let's make that happen." [Via translator]

Holloway captured the BMF title by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last year. Since then, he has suffered a loss to Ilia Topuria at featherweight but rebounded with a win over Dustin Poirier earlier this year, remaining the reigning BMF champion.

Oliveira and Holloway previously locked horns in the cage back in 2015, where 'Blessed' secured a first-round victory. In light of the callout, Holloway expressed interest in the rematch during his Kick stream, stating:

"Me and him have a history. He is blaming it on some kind of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now." [H/t: MMA on Point]
Edited by Shehryar Edibam
