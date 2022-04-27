Joe Rogan gives his honest take on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard saga - "55 years of coke" 

Joe Rogan recently discussed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial.

The trial has been making headlines for quite some time now. According to reports, the famous Hollywood actor filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife for a column she wrote for The Washington Post. She accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of domestic violence. The actress filed a countersuit for $100 million against Depp in response.

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, host Rogan discussed the trial with guest Jessica Kirson.

Calling it a "cautionary tale," the popular podcaster said:

"I'm watching this trial like it's a cautionary tale... a cautionary tale about believing in bulls**t. Like forming a narrative in your head like we're rebels together."

As the conversation progressed, the two discussed trivial issues concerning the actor.

Actress Kirson claimed that the actor, once regarded as one of the most "attractive-looking" men, now appears to be very "rough."

In response, Rogan said:

"It's 55 years of coke [laughs]. He looks great for what he's doing. he's like 60 right?... Well he's non-athletic, he not like working out, he's not taking care of himself and for a long time at least , he smokes cigarettes. I don't know if he still does but all those factors, they contribute to poor health."

Check out Rogan talking about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trials below:

Joe Rogan claims to have earned 2 million subscribers following his controversy around the podcast channel

Joe Rogan attracted controversy at the beginning of the year. The debate was about him using racial slurs and particular misinformation on his podcast regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite the controversies, in a recent episode of the podcast, Rogan claimed to have earned more followers than he did before the pushback:

"It’s interesting, my subscriptions went up massively, that’s what’s crazy. During the height of it all, I gained 2 million subscribers."

Check out the clip below:

Joe Rogan says during the height of his controversy he gained 2M subs.

