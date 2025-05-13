Joe Rogan shares "cutest use of AI" with baby version of iconic Joey Diaz podcast

Joe Rogan has posted a fresh clip from his podcast that is AI-edited and shows him and Joey Diaz in baby versions. Cuban-American comedian and actor Diaz and Rogan are longtime friends. He is also a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The two first met when the UFC commentator and Diaz were doing standup in Boise, Idaho. At first, Diaz didn't think JRE would be a popular podcast, but when the show got popular, he was starstruck.

Rogan recently hosted Diaz in epsiode #2309 of JRE. After the episode, he uploaded a short clip from his most recent conversation with Diaz, and using artificial intelligence, he and his friend were transformed into adorable baby avatars. He shared the post on Instagram, captioning it:

"The cutest use of AI yet."

Check out the original post below:

Fans reacted to his hilarious clip. Here are some fan comments from the post:

"Baby Joe laughing is priceless!!!😍😂"

"😂😂😂😂 The Joey Diaz baby! 😍"

"Baby Joe and Baby Theo are the BEST use of AI ever"

Joe Rogan thinks artificial intelligence can never replace podcasts

With artificial intelligence developing at a rate of knots and becoming capable of doing everything in a variety of disciplines, there is a real risk that humans may lose their jobs when AI fully replaces them in the modern world.

Joe Rogan, however, believes that podcasts will never be replaced by AI. In a previous JRE epsiode, the UFC commentator quipped:

"Every manual labour job is under threat. I don’t think podcasts. What are you going to do bi**h? How are you gonna think like me? Good luck. And comedy, you are always going to have comedy. Movies are in real trouble because AI can write pretty amazing scripts, and the CGI, the way they can crank out videos, bananas now."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

