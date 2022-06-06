Joe Rogan shares disturbing footage of a praying mantis eating a wasp, says "We're so lucky those f*ckers aren’t dog sized"

It is no secret that UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is fascinated by nature. The stand-up comedian and podcast host often shares posts of animals on his Instagram account.

Rogan recently uploaded a video to his page that shows a praying mantis eating a wasp. In the caption of the video, Rogan commented on the cruelty of the praying mantis' actions.

The UFC commentator added that mankind is lucky that creatures like the praying mantis aren't the same size as dogs, otherwise humans would have faced serious difficulty surviving against them.

"Out of all the cruelty in nature, the completely detached way a praying mantis eats a wasp might be one of the most disturbing. We’re so lucky those f*ckers aren’t dog sized, because they would definitely be eating us too."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

A few weeks ago, Rogan shared a picture of a spider that he found in his garage and shared his amazement at the creature's size.

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast

UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling recently made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the JRE MMA Show. During the interaction, 'Funk Master' discussed various topics, including his recovery from a neck injury and retaining the UFC belt against Petr Yan at UFC 273.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

At one point, Sterling also talked about fighters taking the help of mental coaches. Sterling said that if his opponent was seeing a mental coach, he would try to take advantage of that fact, but without mentioning it to them. The 32-year-old added that he would not want to bully anyone for seeking help.

After the podcast, 'Funk Master' uploaded a picture of himself and Joe Rogan on Instagram. In the caption, Sterling showered praise on the UFC color commentator for his work ethic.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"This man’s work ethic and hustle is nothing short of admiring! I got some extra motivation coming back on @joerogan show again and seeing his new wellness playground they’ve built. I got some things we’re working on that I think you guys will like. Stayed tuned!"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far