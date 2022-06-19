Joe Rogan shares hilarious picture trolling Joe Biden falling off bike, UFC fighters react

Joe Rogan shared a hilarious picture trolling U.S. President Joe Biden after the latter fell off his bike during a weekend trip near his beach home in Delaware on Saturday, June 18. Biden was involved in a minor mishap while riding a bike alongside First Lady Jill Biden.

While in Cape Henlopen State Park, the P.O.T.U.S. (President Of The United States) fell off his bike as he approached a group of media and supporters. Biden was helped back to his feet by the Secret Service. The President explained that he got his “foot caught up,” which is why he ended up falling.

Reuters @Reuters 'I got my foot caught up,' said U.S. President Joe Biden after he took a spill from his bike during his visit to Rehoboth Beach, Delawarehttps://reut.rs/3xzJxZ7 'I got my foot caught up,' said U.S. President Joe Biden after he took a spill from his bike during his visit to Rehoboth Beach, Delawarehttps://reut.rs/3xzJxZ7 https://t.co/aCMPmoVpmZ

Given the long-running speculation regarding the 79-year-old Biden’s health issues, the incident has elicited many intriguing reactions in the socio-political realm. One such reaction was a Photoshopped image of the POTUS on the ground after his fall, being interviewed by UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

The image is purportedly a reference to the infamous interview Rogan conducted with MMA megastar Conor McGregor after the Irishman broke his leg at UFC 264 last July.

Rogan has now posted the image on his Instagram account. Furthermore, many UFC fighters have issued their funny responses to the same in the comments section of the 54-year-old's Instagram post.

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson noted: “The internet is undefeated #andstill” Meanwhile, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, veteran UFC fighter Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and several others simply left laughing emojis as their comments.

Check out the screenshots of a few UFC fighters’ comments on Rogan’s post below:

Screenshots of fighter comments on Rogan's Instagram post

Poll suggests that Joe Rogan has higher net approval rating than US President Joe Biden

Earlier this year, a poll conducted by Echelon Insights revealed that UFC commentator Joe Rogan has a higher net approval rating among registered voters than sitting POTUS Joe Biden. Rogan’s net approval rating was higher than that of current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump as well.

Biden, Harris, and Trump all had higher favorable ratings than Rogan. However, since they also had significantly higher unfavorable ratings than Rogan, the MMA personality’s net approval rating was higher than theirs.

An image from the Echelon Insights poll is displayed below:

Screenshot of ratings from the Echelon Insights poll

Rogan, a widely-revered MMA analyst and UFC color commentator, has become a prominent voice in the socio-political world in recent years, courtesy of his tremendously successful The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

The 54-year-old has long been a staunch critic of Biden and his policies. Nevertheless, Rogan has also received widespread praise for consistently hosting people from both sides of the political spectrum on his podcast.

