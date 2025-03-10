Joe Rogan shares honest opinion on Alex Pereira's "uncharacteristic" show at UFC 313 with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik: "Backing up and avoiding shots"

Joe Rogan recently broke down Alex Pereira's performance at UFC 313 during his conversation with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. According to Rogan, Pereira, renowned for his devastating knockout power, attempted to escape his opponent's attacks and did not take control of the fight.

Magomed Ankalaev's overall performance kept Pereira's striking prowess at bay, as the Brazilian was unable to inflict significant harm during their light heavyweight title bout in the main event of UFC 313. This put Ankalaev ahead on the scorecards, and he became the undisputed champion by unanimous decision.

Pereira's loss prompted a discussion among the MMA community. While many agreed with the outcome of the fight, some rallied for 'Poatan's victory. ESPN MMA recently uploaded a video on its YouTube channel, where the commentators panel, which included Rogan, Cormier, and Anik expressed their thoughts on the matchup.

The American podcaster lauded Ankalaev for his performance, saying:

''In his UFC debut Ankalaev got caught by Paul Craig in a fight that he was winning... Now he’s the UFC light-heavyweight champion of the world against the most devastating champio we’ve seen in the UFC for years. It’s really an impressive performance by Ankalaev. He did everything he had to do and showed that Pereira has a harder time fighting off the back foot. He did what had to be done.”

Rogan went on to imply that Pereira had nothing to contribute and was attempting to escape Ankalaev's attacks, saying:

''There were really only a couple of moments where Pereira stunned him. There was the head kick, there were a couple of other moments where he caught him with good shots. But mostly Ankalaev was controlling the distance, putting the pressure on him. So we saw ‘Poatan’ fight in what up to now was an uncharacteristic position, backing up and avoiding shots.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:04):

Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira's loss against Magomed Ankalaev

Tom Aspinall's reaction to Alex Pereira being dominated by Magomed Ankalaev during their title fight at UFC 313 was recently shared on X by Championship Rounds.

Despite some initial criticism of the scorecards, Aspinall believes that Ankalaev is the clear winner. He stated:

''I'm not a judge, so I'll put that on record, but I think three rounds to two Ankalaev comfortably, comfortable win. Maybe four rounds to one even Ankalaev. I think Pereira maybe took the first. Definitely 48-47 to Ankalaev... He's got it, Ankalaev's got it. Dana White looking not very happy there if I do say so myself. Uncle Dana does not look too happy. Alex Pereira certainly doesn't look too happy."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

