Joe Rogan recently shared a heart-warming post on X, showcasing a clip of a man rescuing ducklings out of a sewer and reuniting them with their mother.

This viral video clip shows a Czech fireman and his colleague saving multiple ducklings stuck inside a sewer. The fireman is seen placing the ducklings next to their mother on a roadside curb, before reuniting all of them and setting them free in a lake.

This public act of kindness caught the eye of Rogan, who appeared to be genuinely moved by the wholesome video. He expressed his admiration and shared the viral post on X, writing:

"Awwwwwwwww"

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

It is no secret that the UFC commentator has a soft spot for animals. He is often seen re-sharing video clips of animal rescues and has openly voiced opposition to keeping animals confined in zoos.

Interestingly, the 57-year-old has also invited wildlife adventurer Forrest Galante on The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two engaged in lengthy discussions about animal conversation.

Joe Rogan speaks about his love for dogs

Joe Rogan is a proud dog owner who has often spoken about the importance of building good relationships with them. Rogan believes that dogs are loving and loyal companions. The UFC commentator has also expressed his desire to take care of as many dogs as possible during his lifetime.

In a previous episode of JRE, Rogan expressed his affection for dogs.

"I love dogs. I would have as many dogs as I can, I love them. They're just pure love and if you have a good relationship with your dogs, if your dogs love you and you love them, it's like every day I wake up and I say to my dog, Good morning sir, and he starts whimpering, whining and wagging his tail 50 miles an hour... I love dogs man. They change your life."

Check out Rogan's comments below (2:16):

