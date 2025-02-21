Joe Rogan shares unfiltered response to Elon Musk’s harsh criticism about $236B worth American tycoon: “I think you can chill”

Joe Rogan might be fascinated by Elon Musk's risk-taking abilities, having previously described the Tesla CEO as a "very unique human being." However, he doesn't always agree with his perspective and often shares dissenting views on his podcast.

Rogan recently reacted to Elon Musk’s criticism of American tycoon Jeff Bezos. Musk often takes jabs at Bezos for being too serious and not as aggressive in innovation. The UFC color commentator suggested that the billionaire has earned the right to enjoy his wealth.

Rogan also said that Bezos, with a reported net worth of $236 billion, is simply living a luxurious lifestyle, spending time on his yacht and enjoying life. In contrast, Musk has been vocal about Bezoz not working hard enough, especially regarding his space company.

Speaking with former CIA covert operations officer and current CEO of Portman Square Group Mike Baker on episode #2274 of his podcast, Rogan said:

"Jeff is balling. Jeff is just hanging out on yachts, banging his superhot wife. He's just having a good time. Remember when Elon Musk was criticizing him for not working hard enough? I'm like, 'What is work for?' That guy's got $200 billion dollars. I think you can chill. When you get $200 billion then it's time to get that f*cking crazy yacht."

Rogan added:

"Have a good time. I like the way Jeff Bezos is doing it but I appreciate the fact that Elon is so psychotic in his drive. It's bizarre but also in the face of overwhelming hate."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (23:15):

Anti-Trump podcast The Meidas Touch overtakes Joe Rogan's podcast

A popular left-leaning podcast The MeidasTouch has surpassed The Joe Rogan Experience to become the most-listened-to podcast in the past month. Hosted by brothers Jordan, Ben, and Brett Meiselas, the show recorded 57.9 million listens and downloads. The podcast generated a staggering 121% month-over-month increase.

According to Podscribe, Joe Rogan’s podcast dropped to third place with 47.8 million listens, while Candace Owens ranked second with 49.5 million. “The MeidasTouch” has gained traction with its criticism of President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, including tariffs and government spending cuts led by Elon Musk.

Podscribe derived the data and concluded the result by factoring in YouTube views along with podcast streams. The official account of the podcast took to X and wrote:

"NEWS: The MeidasTouch Podcast is officially the #1 podcast in the U.S. per the newly released Podscribe industry rankings, with 57.7 MILLION downloads and views per month."

Check out the X post below:

