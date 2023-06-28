Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gets dragged into mega-billionaire feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has now seemingly been dragged into the mega-billionaire feud comprising Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The MMA community has lately been abuzz with speculation regarding a potential MMA bout between US-based billionaires Musk and Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been business rivals for the past several years. During their ascent to the upper echelons of the world's richest people, both business tycoons have had several disagreements with one another. Musk, for his part, has often taken multiple jibes at Zuckerberg over the years.

On that note, a Twitter user recently tagged Twitter owner Elon Musk in a tweet and highlighted that Mark Zuckerberg has been training in the grappling-centric martial art form of BJJ. Musk responded by suggesting that he'd like to fight Zuckerberg in an MMA bout.

Zuckerberg replied and appeared to accept the challenge. The duo indicated that they'd like their possible MMA fight to take place in the UFC organization. Moreover, UFC president Dana White too expressed interest in promoting the Musk-Zuckerberg MMA showdown.

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has now posted a tweet, tagging another one of the world's richest people, Jeff Bezos. Muhammad jestingly pointed out that the Amazon founder hasn't been called out by anyone for a fight yet.

Regardless, Belal Muhammad noted that he'd be happy to train Jeff Bezos if the business magnate and fitness enthusiast intends to fight someone. 'Remember the Name' tweeted:

"Yo @JeffBezos no one tweeted u yet you tryin to fight anyone? I can train you lol"

Joe Rogan on the likely winner of mega-billionaire fights between Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos

In an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast last year, UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's fascination with MMA. He explained that Zuckerberg had commenced MMA training and would probably beat fellow American billionaire Jeff Bezos in a fight. Rogan stated:

"He's [Mark Zuckerberg] a big fan of MMA. He loves it. He's training now, he's doing jiu-jitsu. [Rogan was then asked who Zuckerberg could potentially fight]. Bezos? [Jeff] Bezos is a little older. It might be quite cruel to make him fight Bezos, he might f**k Bezos up."

Lex Fridman @lexfridman I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cq00A9Xnmw

Nevertheless, Joe Rogan proceeded to emphasize that Elon Musk would likely defeat any of the other richest businesspersons in the world. The MMA personality opined that if Musk undergoes martial arts training, he'd find a way to defeat the other billionaire entrepreneurs in a fight. Rogan said:

"I'd put all my money on Elon [Musk]. If you teach Elon martial arts, he'd figure out a way to f**k you up."

Check out Rogan's podcast appearance in the video below:

