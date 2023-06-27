"Winner gets the user data" - Comedians enact hilarious trash talk for the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may potentially face off against each other in the octagon in an MMA fight. UFC president Dana White confirmed their interest in a matchup and the news has gotten fans stoked.

American comedian and social media star Austin Nasso shared a hilarious reenactment of the two billionaires trash-talking each other ahead of their rumored fight. The jokes revolved around data privacy on their respective platforms and likened Zuckerberg's appearance to an alien.

Here are key takeaways from Nasso's video:

"If I win, I get your user data" - Zuckerberg to Musk

"I'm probably gonna send you back to outer space" - Musk to Zuckerberg

Fans loved the jokes and mentioned their favorite parts in the comments.

"Not the user data 🥲😔"

"Bro you’re a savage with these videos"

"Musk, “built like a 1950’s fridge.”"

""If I win, I get your user data”. Nothing more true has ever been said 😂"

"That tongue flicker killed me 💀"

"This news story was made for you 😂"

Fans also remarked on the implications of the potential fight.

"This is a fine example of a dystopian horror of late capitalism repacked as a wholesome content."

"We live in the strangest timeline"

Fans also predicted what the outcome of a match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could be.

"They’re literally battling autism"

"I got my money on Zuckerberg, joos never lose (yes I misspelled that intentionally)"

"😂 Elon will fake an illness or emergency and bail last minute"

"Wanted to put money on elon but that thing he plans with user data is something I disapprove."

Check out the hilarious responses from fans in the screenshots from Instagram below:

UFC legends Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre choose sides in upcoming Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight

UFC legends Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre have jumped on the tech billionaire matchup bandwagon.

UFC heavyweight champion Jones was the first to offer his services as a training partner to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He wrote on Twitter:

"You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!"

Check out his tweet below:

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre then got behind Twitter owner Elon Musk and called it an honor to help him out in his upcoming challenge agaisnt Zuckerberg.

"@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg"

Check out GSP's offer to Elon Musk:

