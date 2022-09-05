"Jesus!" - Joe Rogan shocked at Kamaru Usman's planned career 'roadmap'

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently revealed what he planned to do with his career had he defeated Leon Edwards.

At UFC 278, what was supposed to be Usman's sixth successful title defense turned into the first knockout loss of his career after Leon Edwards landed a perfect head kick in the fifth round.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has remained undefeated for nearly nine years since his last defeat against Jose Caceres at CFA 11: Kyle vs. Wiuff 2.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Usman spoke of what he had planned as his career "roadmap."

The 35-year-old fighter discussed his plans to move up to 205 pounds, win the Light Heavyweight title, and defend it against Jan Blachowicz. Outlining his strategy, the former welterweight champion stated:

"My roadmap was... beat Leon in the way that I wanted to, and go to 205, beat Jiri Prochazka, defend with Jan, come back down, defend with Khamzat, and then if Conor wanted to, or if Canelo at that point, wanted to. Then do one and just sell-off, and just say, you know what."

Joe Rogan was clearly taken aback by Usman's impressive plan, as he reacted by saying:

"Jesus!"

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction to Kamaru Usman's career roadmap below:

You can check out the full episode of the latest JRE episode below:

Sean O'Malley gives prop to Kamaru Usman for staying strong despite devastating KO loss to Leon Edwards

While appearing on a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow uploaded to his YouTube channel, UFC Bantanweight contender Sean O'Malley was seen appreciating former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman for not losing his spirit despite the unexpected last minute knockout loss.

Throughout his reign as a champion, 'The Nigerian Nightmare', according to O'Malley, has accumulated the tools and mental capacity necessary to gain perspective in his life.

Giving his take, 'Sugar' said:

"I would like to think Kamaru, to get to the level he got to, being champ for that long, defending how many times, he has the tools and the mental capacity and the mental awareness to be able to say like, 'It's all about perspective. Like dude I literally was winning that fight. I got caught, made a mistake'. Like that's it."

"Nothing else to it. He probably went into that fight, maybe he didn't go into the fight knowing that's a possibility."

You can check out the full episode of TimboSugarShow below:

