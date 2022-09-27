"That's like one of the harder shots" - Joe Rogan shows off excellent skills at pool table

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently demonstrated his impressive pool skills.

Joe Rogan is a well-known podcaster, UFC color commentator, and comedian. What many people are unaware of is that he is also a fantastic pool player. In a recent video uploaded to physicist Lex Fridman's YouTube channel, Rogan could be seen hanging out with Fridman and Shane Gillis during a recent UFC event in Las Vegas.

At one point in the video, the JRE podcast host showed off his insane skills at the pool table. Explaining the game to Fridman, Rogan said:

"So you have to know what the angles are. So, like this shot right here, this is a perfect example. This seems like an easy shot but you know it's not an easy shot..."

You can check out Fridman's YouTube video below (pool scene from 5:55):

Joe Rogan discusses upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title match

In a recent episode ofThe Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan got alongside Walt Harris to discuss the upcoming vacant lightweight title match between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The fight is scheduled to headline UFC 280.

Giving his take on the matchup, Rogan believes the Brazilian might have an upper hand over the Dagestani fighter as 'do Bronx' possesses "world championship calibre jiu-jitsu":

"If you get a guy like Charles Oliveira... he could strangle a f**king heavyweight... Oliveira's jiu-jitsu is some of the best I have ever seen in MMA. It is like world championship calibre jiu-jitsu. But he's doing it in an MMA match... If you go to the ground with him you are in deep s**t."

Check out Rogan discuss the upcoming lightweight title fight below:

