Joe Rogan slams fans claiming 'Thor' actor uses steroids - "For sure USADA is not knocking on Chris Hemsworth's door"

Joe Rogan recently slammed fans who claim that Chris Hemsworth is on steroids.

Not that Rogan disagrees with the allegations, however, the podcast host thinks it doesn't really matter if the actor takes some performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Speaking about the Thor actor during a recent episode of Andrew Schulz's Flagrant Podcast, the UFC commentator said:

"Have you ever watched [Hemsworth's] workouts? People are like, 'He's taking steroids!' For sure, USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] is not knocking on Chris Hemsworth’s door. But you don't get that big without immense amounts of hard work. There's no way. People think he's just taking steroids. Bro, relax!"

Rogan also pointed out that taking PEDs alone doesn't instantly give an average person the body that Hemsworth has. The comic stressed that, with or without PEDs, hard work is essential to achieve such a physical transformation.

Due to his godlike physique, Hemsworth has often been accused of PEDs usage on social media. The following tweets are only a few of the comments suggesting Hemsworth is on the juice.

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margit @jephjacques They can turn Mark Ruffalo into the fuckin Hulk using CG but Chris Hemsworth needs to have an anabolic steroid IV to be Thor because ????? They can turn Mark Ruffalo into the fuckin Hulk using CG but Chris Hemsworth needs to have an anabolic steroid IV to be Thor because ?????

Meltzer Said What? @MeltzerSaidWhat Dave is convinced you can't do a Hogan movie without getting a "6'5 steroid guy" to play him. Chris Hemsworth is 6'3, I think we'll be fine.



Also, Tom Hardy is 5'9 and he played BANE. This isn't difficult for Hollywood. Dave is convinced you can't do a Hogan movie without getting a "6'5 steroid guy" to play him. Chris Hemsworth is 6'3, I think we'll be fine.Also, Tom Hardy is 5'9 and he played BANE. This isn't difficult for Hollywood. https://t.co/3gGQffCFTR

//grecian @grecian_the pro tip: both of these men are on steroids



its acceptable when chris hemsworth does 750mg/week bc hes an actor, omg WOULDDDD hes so attractive



but gross ronnie coleman bald cartoon muscles yuck



i wonder if theres anything you can pin 4 cognitive dissonance pro tip: both of these men are on steroids its acceptable when chris hemsworth does 750mg/week bc hes an actor, omg WOULDDDD hes so attractive but gross ronnie coleman bald cartoon muscles yuck i wonder if theres anything you can pin 4 cognitive dissonance https://t.co/0xTMtE7Obi

While taking these substances is taboo in the world of competitive sports, especially in mixed martial arts, it is not necessarily a big deal for entertainers to use them to improve their appearances.

Then again, it's important to note that there is no evidence to confirm that Hemsworth is indeed taking performance-enhancers.

Joe Rogan's reacts to Chris Hemsworth's body transformation

It's no secret that Joe Rogan is a proponent of health and fitness. The UFC commentator recently had fitness instructor Derek, the man behind the More Plates, More Dates YouTube channel, on his Spotify-exclusive show.

During their conversation, Rogan and his guest discussed the impressive physique of one Chris Hemsworth. At one point, Derek claimed that the 38-year-old was probably "on the sauce." The comic agreed but pointed out that "not that there's anything wrong with that."

The two proceeded to look at pictures of Hemsworth from his teenage years and compared him to his current form. Needless to say, Rogan was astounded by the Thor star's transformation.

