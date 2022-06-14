Chris Hemsworth provides update on Hulk Hogan biopic

Chris Hemsworth recently provided an update on the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic set to be directed by Todd Phillips.

The Hulkster was the face of professional wrestling from the 80's to 90's. Hulk Hogan is one of the megastars created by Vince McMahon as he won several world championships and headlined WrestleManias.

A few years ago, there was talk about a Hogan biopic starring Marvel's God of Thunder, Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth. However, there were no updates on when the movie would hit the floor. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Hemsworth provided an update:

"Maybe. Todd Phillips is busy doing Joker 2 I believe and I've been off doing other films. Yeah, it's all in conversations and in development like a lot of things. You know a lot of different things need to come together for it to happen but I don't have 24 inches of python yet." (2:26 - 3:13)

It would be interesting to watch The Hulkster on the big screen as his Hulkamaniacs would rush into the theatres to watch their hero's journey in the world of wrestling.

Jim Ross says Big Show didn't want to put Hulk Hogan over at WrestleMania 23

One of WWE's most iconic moments took place at WrestleMania 3 when Hogan bodyslammed Andre The Giant. The company wanted to replicate the moment with Hogan and The Big Show at WrestleMania 23, but the latter wasn't up for it.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross stated that the company did consider having that angle since it was the 20th anniversary of WrestleMania 3. However, The Big Show was not at all interested. He had a bad back and wasn't willing to sign a new deal with the company at the time. The Giant wasn't willing to put Hulk Hogan over, either:

''Other than his back being problematic, he didn't want to job for Hogan. I'm sure Big Show thought 'it's my time for Hogan to put me over.' And that was never in consideration quite frankly,'' said Jim Ross. [33:00-33:40]

It would have been fun to watch Show being body slammed by Hulk Hogan and recreate the iconic moment at WrestleMania.

