''He didn't want to job for Hogan''- WWE Legend refused to face Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania and put him over

One of WWE's most iconic moments took place at WrestleMania 3 when Hulk Hogan bodyslammed Andre The Giant. The company wanted to replicate the moment with Hogan and The Big Show at WrestleMania 23, but Big Show wasn't willing to do the job to Hulk Hogan.

At WrestleMania 3 Hogan did the unthinkable when he slammed Andre The Giant, something that had never been done before. There were plans to have a nostalgic segment or match where Hogan would do the same to Big Show, who was the biggest guy on the roster at the time.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that the company did consider having that angle since it was the 20th anniversary of WrestleMania 3. However, Big Show was not at all interested in it. He had a bad back and wasn't willing to sign a new deal with the company at the time. He wasn't willing to put Hogan over either:

''Other than his back being problematic, he didn't want to job for Hogan. I'm sure Big Show thought 'it's my time for Hogan to put me over.' And that was never in consideration quite frankly,'' said Jim Ross. [33:00-33:40]

Should Hulk Hogan have agreed to put Big Show over?

While it is arguable as to who should have come out on top, fans would have definitely popped to see the iconic moment of history being recreated. The Big Show would pay homage to the moment with former WWE Superstar Cesaro in the Andre Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30:

The Big Show, now known as Paul Wight in AEW, had a valid point in not wanting to do the job for Hulk Hogan.

Jim Ross also mentioned that the company did not put much pressure on it and would have gone ahead if Big Show agreed to the plan. He said that he understood why Show was reluctant given the situation of his bad back.

It's something that multiple 'big men' have to go through as they put a lot of strain on their bodies. Paul Wight, with all of his hard work through the years, is currently in the best shape of his career.

