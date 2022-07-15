"He's built different" - Joe Rogan surprised by Bert Kreischer's athleticism despite being a "drunk"

Joe Rogan has admitted that his friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer's athleticism continues to surprise him. Kreischer is known to be a heavy drinker and slightly overweight, but Rogan maintains he would be an impressive athlete if he wasn't.

On the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old sat down with Tom Segura as the pair hilariously discussed Bert Kreischer. Segura admitted that he recently played tennis with Kreischer, and his ability on the court, especially with his serve, surprised him.

Rogan said:

"He's built different. He would be a f****g hell of an athlete if he wasn't a drunk... If he wasn't a fat f**k, he'd be a hell of an athlete."

Tom Seguera explained what it was like to play tennis against the 49-year-old:

"He was f****g unbelieveable. The thing is he didn't even prepare for it. He turned up hungover with beers in his hoodie pouch... His serve was phenomenal. For someone who's not actively playing, he could do kick serves, put spin on it... It was crazy."

Watch the clip of Joe Rogan discussing Bert Kreischer here:

Joe Rogan wants Bert Kreischer to do Sober October

In the same episode of the JRE, Rogan and Tom Segura vowed they were going to try and get Bert Kreischer to stop drinking in the month of October. Globally, October, sometimes referred to as 'Stoptober' is the month many people try and go 31 days without drinking alcohol.

The 54-year-old admitted he doesn't think Kreischer has ever been more of a drunk than he is now, and hopes he'll be able to convince him to join him for the detox later this year:

"We gotta get Bert [Kreischer] on the Sober October train this year. We can't miss this one. He needs to get sober. I want to see. He's so much more of a drunk than he's ever been before."

The 49-year-old comedian responded to his friend Rogan by discussing the reasons he loves drinking and why he won't quit:

"I will never quit drinking. I will always make sure I keep my body healthy enough so I can always drink. I love seeing the sunrise with a cocktail, seeing the sunset with a cocktail... I love the moment someone says 'We should get a drink' when you're not supposed to, that feeling, it's like a first kiss."

Watch a clip of Joe Rogan and Bert Kreischer's response here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far