Joe Rogan tags Dylan Mulvaney "Kid Rock's arch-enemy" in a quip amid Bud Light drama

Joe Rogan shared a light-hearted joke about Dylan Mulvaney being the arch-nemesis of famous musician Kid Rock amid the ongoing Bud Light controversy.

Rogan's comment was made during the eighth edition of the Protect Our Parks series on The Joe Rogan Experience. There he was joined by fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Ari Shaffir and Mark Normand.

The topic of plastic surgery amongst celebrities was being discussed when Rogan stated the following:

"People get surgery on their f****** jaws. They get their jaws trimmed down to narrow their face. Didn't Dylan Mulvaney, your favorite Bud Light drinker, didn't that person do that? I think they got feminizing surgery."

Shane Gillis responded with:

"I don't know who that is"

To which Joe Rogan quipped back with:

"Oh, it's Kid Rock's arch-enemy."

Watch the full episode of Protect Our Parks below:

Joe Rogan's comment about Kid Rock and Dylan Mulvaney stems from a video of the famous musician shooting a case of Bud Light with a machine gun to show his displeasure with the company.

Watch the video below:

According to Newsweek.com, who broke the story, Bud Light has suffered major financial losses since the controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney.

Joe Rogan shares his disappointment about Francis Ngannou's UFC departure

Longtime UFC commentator and martial arts enthusiast Joe Rogan recently discussed Francis Ngannou signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) during Protect Our Parks 8 alongside Shane Gillis, Ari Shaffir and Mark Normand.

Ngannou's departure from the UFC, and subsequent signing with the PFL, has left Rogan disappointed.

The UFC commentator explained that his feelings arose from the understanding that 'The Predator' will no longer be competing in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Rogan made it clear that he was happy for Francis Ngannou, who will now be allowed to explore the world of boxing as well as take up his newly-appointed role as the chairman of PFL Africa.

However, the podcast host also shared his disappointment at Ngannou's departure, and said this:

"It’s a big loss in my mind, him [Ngannou] going to the PFL. It bums me out. I understand it. I’m happy he’s going to get paid, I’m happy he’s going to get to box. But I loved watching this guy fight in the UFC. He was a f***ing monster. He was so good dude. And he is so good."

Poll : 0 votes