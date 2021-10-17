Joe Rogan takes another dig at CNN in latest Instagram post

Joe Rogan and CNN have shared a rocky relationship ever since the news outlet accused him of spreading misinformation.

In his latest move against the organization, Joe Rogan took to Instagram to share a meme highlighting his relationship with CNN.

In a bid to poke fun at the publication, Rogan uploaded a post that highlighted the way they handled Joe Rogan's COVID-19 treatment procedure. Rogan reposted the meme, which was originally posted by Instagram user, @themcvader.

Joe Rogan and CNN's spat can be traced back to the time when the UFC color commentator tested positive for COVID-19 and relied on a myriad of medicines to find his way back to health. The outlet discussed Rogan's use of ivermectin and, according to the stand-up comedian and podcast host, spread misinformation about it.

Joe Rogan confronts CNN's chief medical correspondent

CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta was recently featured on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The pair discussed a whole host of issues, including CNN's handling of Joe Rogan's medication. The publication suggested he'd relied on a horse dewormer to recover from the rampant virus.

“Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that has been given out to billions and billions of people? A drug that the inventors won a Nobel Prize in 2015, a drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro. You know that, right? Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer? [...] Do you think that that's a problem that your news network lies?" Exclaimed Joe Rogan.

However, when Rogan asked Gupta why his organization had lied about his medical choices, he had no response other than a simple, "I don't know."

Joe Rogan recently received support from CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham. She rallied to his aid, flaming the news outlet for spreading misinformation about Rogan's medical decisions.

