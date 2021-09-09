Joe Rogan slammed by internet personality Hasan Piker for using ivermectin based on a 'faulty data-laden study'

Joe Rogan recently revealed that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was taking ivermectin as one of his medications.

Ivermectin is largely popular as an anti-parasitic formula for cattle and horses. Because of that, news that Joe Rogan was taking 'horse dewormer' to treat COVID-19 went viral. However, it is important to note that there is a human version of ivermectin as well, which is approved by FDA to be used for parasitic infections, head lice, and certain skin conditions like rosacea.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator revealed that ivermectin was recommended to him by Dr. Pierre Kory of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

"I have this guy, Dr. Pierre Kory, and he's from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care workers. He's a well-established doctor, treated thousands of people with Covid, and early on in the pandemic, they found some good efficacy with ivermectin," Joe Rogan said.

Joe Rogan also debunked the myth that he had been taking 'horse dewormer' and slammed CNN and other media outlets for spreading misinformation.

Catch Joe Rogan addressing the rumors and his COVID-19 experience on JRE below:

Social media star, Twitch streamer and online political commentator Hasan Piker took to Twitter to take shots at Joe Rogan. He pointed out that the ivermectin study put forward by the said organization was rejected by the respective authorities. He also mentioned that the medicine was deemed ineffective in providing any proper remedy or cure for COVID-19.

joe rogan claims he got his ivermectin from the frontline covid19 critical care alliance which was responsible for the now pulled faulty data laden ivermectin study. he also implies that it's the ivermectin that helped him get better. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 7, 2021

Hasan Piker then went on to post a follow-up tweet, slamming the idea that medicines like ivermectin worked for treating COVID-19..

disinformation and outrage will never stop because we’re alienated and there’s camaraderie in posting. that’s why ivermectin boys will just find a new fake thing to land on & get mad about. just like they did w crt, hydroxychloroquine, antifa and tons of other shit now forgotten — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 8, 2021

YouTube personality Philip DeFranco also discussed the topic. He pointed out that the ivermectin study initially posted by the FLCCC was pulled by the publisher Frontiers. They did so because it did not "offer an objective nor balanced scientific contribution to the evaluation of ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID-19."

Is the medication that Joe Rogan took not approved by FDA or WHO?

In April 2020, there was a collaborative study led by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity. It showed that ivermectin successfully killed the virus within 48 hours in a lab environment.

However, the study clearly stated that "whilst shown to be effective in the lab environment, ivermectin cannot be used in humans for COVID-19 until further testing and clinical trials have been completed to establish the effectiveness of the drug at levels safe for human dosing."

On top of that, both the WHO and the FDA have turned down ivermectin as a possible cure for treating COVID-19.

A group of independent, international panel of experts, which incl. clinical care experts, an ethicist and patient-partners, reviewed pooled data from 16 randomized controlled trials on the use of ivermectin as potential treatment for #COVID19



More: https://t.co/bPZ8gygIAe pic.twitter.com/jcOqlxnuDT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2021

"Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing," the FDA said in a statement on the matter.

The FDA even deems ivermectin a dangerous drug to experiment with. That's because there have been a number of cases where individuals mistakenly consumed the formula meant for animals. Some have also used too large a dose of the medicine. Both mistakes can be fatal.

The FLCCC and Dr. Pierre Kory have responded to the rejection of the drug with a statement. They claimed that the WHO and the FDA deliberately omitted large sections of data when publishing their recommendations about ivermectin.

You can read the full statement from the FLCCC here.

