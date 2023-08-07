Joe Rogan takes heavy fire for cracking open a Bud Light beer can on JRE amid ongoing Dylan Mulvaney controversy 

In the dynamic realm of influential voices, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan stands tall as a respected figure whose impact stretches well beyond the confines of his renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Rogan has the ability to shape perspectives and ignite profound discussions through his candid authenticity. However, at times, the unfiltered authenticity and some of his actions have faced public scrutiny.

Such was the case when Joe Rogan faced criticism for cracking open a Bud Light beer can on his podcast while the ongoing controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney persists.

Such was the case when Joe Rogan faced criticism for cracking open a Bud Light beer can on his podcast while the ongoing controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney persists.

Bud Light faced a major controversy after sending beers to a transgender influencer named Dylan Mulvaney as part of a paid sponsorship deal. Mulvaney posted a video celebrating March Madness and her first year of womanhood, featuring herself dressed as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's, with one of the beer cans featuring her image.

This triggered anti-trans sentiment, leading to calls for a boycott of Bud Light. Figures like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt publicly condemned the brand, which has translated into a major dip in Bud Light sales.

The controversy inspired four months ago is still hurting Bud Light.

In a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the American journalist and writer Andrew Klavan delved into Joe Rogan's show of support for Bud Light and its implications in the ongoing controversy.

Klavan criticized Rogan, suggesting that his act lacked dedication in protesting the existence of transgender individuals. He asserted that many people now see the transgender movement as an attack on femininity, stating:

"They always think it's over, they think it's finished. There’s no coming back. Just gimme my Bud Light and shut up. No! This time, they spotted this, they’ve spotted this transgender movement as an attack on femininity an attack on femaleness, which is exactly what it is. It’s an attempt to destroy the very existence of women.”

Andrew Klavan criticized Rogan on The Megyn Kelly Show.

When Ice Cube and Joe Rogan condemned Bud Light's controversial move with transgender influencer

Hip-hop icon Ice Cube joined forces with Joe Rogan to criticize beer giant Anheuser-Busch for mishandling the Bud Light brand during an episode of JRE.

Bud Light sales plummeted by nearly 30%, relinquishing its status as the top brand in America, following a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Ice Cube, speaking on the JRE podcast, blamed the beer company for underestimating the backlash from their core customers, who expressed anger and vowed to boycott the brand.

Both Ice Cube and Rogan contend that political agendas should remain separate from consumers' drinking experiences, with the latter asserting that Bud Light's decision was a misguided attempt to appeal to a broader audience. Rogan opined:

"People are sick of this sh*t. They’re sick of social things like that, that are controversial getting stuffed in your face, where you have to accept. People are like, ‘I don’t want to accept it. Politics really shouldn’t be in someone’s beer mug."

Catch the full discussion below: