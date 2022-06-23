Joe Rogan talks about cult classic 'Idiocracy' with director Mike Judge - "It's a funny f***ing movie"

Joe Rogan hosted the Emmy award-winning American filmmaker Mike Judge on episode number 1835 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On the show, the comedian showered praise on the filmmaker's 2006 cult-classic 'Idiocracy':

"I watched Idiocracy this morning, dude it f***ing holds up. It holds up."

Rogan continued:

"It's a funny fu***ng movie man. It's funny. I mean, I watched it in the gym while I was working out. I was cracking up. It was really good, it was surprisingly funny. There was some great stuff about it"

Judge revealed to Rogan that making Idiocracy was a stressful and arduous task. The director disclosed that they had to kill the grass at the shooting locations to match the film's drought setting.

The filmmaker further stated that the team had a very hectic schedule for the movie and even ended up losing a good portion of their effects budget after a bad test screening.

The movie starred familiar faces such as Luke Wilson, Dax Shepard, Maya Rudolph, and Terry Crews in major roles.

terry crews @terrycrews



#Idiocracy twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… Elon Musk @elonmusk



When I ask my friends why they’re not yet having kids (very few are), it sounds exactly like the movie.



m.youtube.com/watch?v=sP2tUW… Watch the opening scene of Idiocracy.When I ask my friends why they’re not yet having kids (very few are), it sounds exactly like the movie. Watch the opening scene of Idiocracy. When I ask my friends why they’re not yet having kids (very few are), it sounds exactly like the movie.m.youtube.com/watch?v=sP2tUW… So amazing how this film has become a bonafide classic. So amazing how this film has become a bonafide classic. #Idiocracy twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

The film, which was made with a production budget of $4 million, ended up raking up only half a million in worldwide ticket sales. The film's failure at the box office was largely attributed to an almost non-existent marketing campaign.

Idiocracy can currently be viewed on Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

Catch the full podcast episode below:

Joe Rogan on edgy comedy movies

During episode 1651 of the JRE podcast, comedian Joe Rogan told his guest Joe List that it was impossible to make edgy comedies anymore:

"When was the last time there was an edgy comedy?... You know what I watched the other day? Super Bad. Holy sh*t, you could never make that movie today."

Rogan further stated that it was impossible to make over-the-top comedy movies today without facing massive backlash. The comedian said that even though people enjoy over-the-top comedies like 'Step Brothers', the language used in the film will attract major criticism if used in movies today:

"Those like really ridiculous, over-the-top movies, but the language and subject matter it's like, the stuff that they talk about and say to each other. I just don't think you can do that today. Or if you did do that, you'd face a tremendous amount of criticism."

Watch the JRE clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far