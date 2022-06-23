Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Mike Judge?

Joe Rogan's latest JRE guest, Mike Judge, is a 59-year-old American animator, actor, director, and television producer. Over a career spanning over 30 years, Judge has been a part of many popular movies and TV series.

The filmmaker first came to the limelight for his 1991 short film series Milton. The series was a satire exploring the typical life of office workers. Comedy Central later acquired the series.

Mike Judge was also the director and producer of the 1990s controversial satire Beavis and Butt-Head and later, in 1997, followed up with a feature film based on the animated series.

Additionally, he is the co-creator of the long-running series King of the Hill, which aired for 13 seasons, and co-created the highly acclaimed HBO show Silicon Valley.

Mike Judge @MikeJudge Vladimir Putin accepting the Critics' Choice Award for best comedy series last night. @SiliconHBO http://t.co/cPWuYUgr9V Vladimir Putin accepting the Critics' Choice Award for best comedy series last night. @SiliconHBO http://t.co/cPWuYUgr9V

In 1999, the filmmaker won the prime-time Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program for King of the Hill. He is also the recipient of critics' choice awards for the hit show Silicon Valley.

During the JRE episode, Rogan quizzed Mike Judge about his many legacy-defining film and TV projects.

Joe Rogan and Mike Judge talk about the hit show Beavis and Butt-Head

During episode No.1836 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan asked Mike Judge how the filmmaker wound up with the rights to Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge responded that he had initially sold the property for $18,000 but later managed to reacquire half the ownership:

"I made three shorts before, Beavis and Butt-Head was the fourth one. There was a show called Liquid Television on MTV, it was on Sunday nights and they would license animated shorts. They asked me to send my first three and I said I have a new one and it was Beavis and Butt-Head and so it got on that show. And then there was a long weird cryptic negatiation where they said they want to buy it... I sold the whole thing to them for something like eighteen thousand dollars. I was able to get it back years later... Just because they needed me to do it [Beavis and Butt-Head]"

Mike Judge told Rogan that when he originally sold the show to MTV, he considered it a pathway to getting connections within the industry.

The latest movie in the Beavis and Butt-Head franchise is called 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' and was released on 23 June. The animated film is exclusively available on Paramount+.

Mike Judge @MikeJudge youtube.com/watch?v=EaHbTn… I present to you the official trailer for the new Beavis and Butthead movie coming to Paramount + on June 23rd. The brand new series will follow shortly after, along with all the old episodes. @paramountplus I present to you the official trailer for the new Beavis and Butthead movie coming to Paramount + on June 23rd. The brand new series will follow shortly after, along with all the old episodes. @paramountplus youtube.com/watch?v=EaHbTn…

