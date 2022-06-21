What time will Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe air on Paramount+? Details explored

Paramount+ is set to air the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on June 23, 2022. The film is based on the popular animated series, Beavis and Butt-Head, which garnered massive popularity on MTV back when it aired in 1993. The series centers around the lives of the two titular characters who lack empathy and social skills.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe release time on Paramount+, plot, cast, and more

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is expected to release on Paramount+ on June 23, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. The official synopsis of the film on Paramount+ reads:

''In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a "creative" judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don't score.''

The film is a sequel to the 1996 movie titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Fans can expect a characteristically funny and entertaining oddball space comedy replete with some of the silliest and most outrageously funny moments in film. The official trailer, released by Paramount+ on June 3, 2022, offers a peek into the film's bizarre world wherein the iconic duo indulge in weird activities and conversations that fans will certainly find hilarious.

The original series, which premiered in 1993, was one of the most popular comedy shows at the time and has garnered a global fan following over the years. The show, however, divided critics, with some criticising its crude humor while others praised its incisive social commentary. It is often regarded as one of the best adult animated series of all time.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe cast

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe features several prominent actors as part of the voice cast, including Mike Judge, who voice both the titular characters, Gary Cole, and many others. Judge has voiced the characters in the original show and the 1996 film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Judge's other acting credits include Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, The Front Runner, Punching Henry, and many more.

Gary Cole, on the other hand, is widely known for his roles in several acclaimed TV shows like The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The West Wing, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars:

Chris Diamantopoulos

Nat Faxon

David Herman

Brian Huskey

Chi McBride

The film is written and directed by Mike Judge, who has previously worked on several critically acclaimed films and shows like Office Space, King of the Hill, Silicon Valley, and many more.

You can watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Paramount+ on June 23, 2022.

