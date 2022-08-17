"The goal is to knock him out of the 2024 elections" - Joe Rogan on Donald Trump's estate being raided by the FBI

Joe Rogan has spoken out after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's estate last week.

In episode 1857 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 55-year-old spoke to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon about the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate with an interesting speculation. He said:

"I mean, like legally, like, what did they find? And is he actually in trouble? Because I think the goal was to try and knock him out of the 2024 elections by trying him for crimes. What did he do?"

Rogan further speculated that Trump was in possession of classified files, which could be a significant problem. The angle was rejected by Dillon, who went on to say that it was a false pretext for larger political ambitions to prevent him from running in the next presidential election.

Trump earlier lashed out at the raid at Mar-a-Lago that uncovered classified material, calling the court-approved search a 'hoax and scam'. He is now under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act. The FBI's raid was part of an investigation into whether the former President took classified records from the White House to his residence in Florida.

Joe Rogan sees "both sides" to if there would have been a similar raid on Hillary Clinton

Joe Rogan admitted that he agreed with Dillon's words that the FBI would show no interest if it were for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. However, Rogan added that he sees two sides to the story, saying:

"I see both sides, though. I see the side that if you’re an anti-Trump person and you find out that he’s doing something that’s against the law, I don’t know the specifics of the Hillary Clinton email thing in terms of what those files were, but if they’re the same classification, you can make the argument they were more vulnerable because they were on a regular laptop."

Clinton drew controversy by using a private email server for official public communications and was found to hold over 100 emails containing classified information, including 22 files deemed "top secret." However, the FBI cleared her for a second time in 2016.

Meanwhile, the search warrant for Trump's residence revealed four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three more sets of confidential material. However, Trump insists that all the documents found in his home were “declassified” and kept in a “secured location.”

