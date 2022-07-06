What did Joe Rogan say about having Donald Trump as a guest on his podcast?

While Joe Rogan was speaking to Lex Fridman on the latest episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, the pair started talking about Donald Trump and why the UFC color commentator hasn't had the politician as a guest on the JRE podcast.

Rogan made it clear that he isn't a Donald Trump supporter and doesn't want to help the former president in any way. Fridman disagreed and joked that Rogan would host Trump in the future, but the comedian insisted that he wouldn't host anyone that could impact changes to the course of his country.

"By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form... I’ve had the opportunity to have [Trump] on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him."

Watch the full podcast clip here:

Despite refusing to have Donald Trump on his show, Joe Rogan has hosted politicians in the past. In episode #1330, Rogan had Bernie Sanders as a guest on the JRE podcast. He's also had political-based guests such as Ben Shapiro and Alex Jones, where the controversial political commentators were free to speak about their ideas and ideologies.

Rogan mentioned Jones when speaking to Fridman and said that people might look at him differently after appearing on his podcast. He added that he doesn't want to fix Trump's public image by hosting the politician on the Joe Rogan Experience.

When Fridman asked Rogan if he felt that by simply having a conversation with Trump, he could alter the course of America, the UFC commentator replied:

"I think that you can revitalize and rehabilitate someone's image in a way that is pretty shocking. Look at the way people look at Alex Jones now, because Alex Jones has been on my podcast a few times."

Who did Joe Rogan vote for in the 2020 U.S. Election?

During his election night podcast, Joe Rogan revealed that he voted for Jo Jorgensen in the 2020 election. Jorgensen is an American libertarian political activist and also teaches psychology at Clemson University.

Rogan has often sided with libertarian politicians while voting, describing himself as socially liberal. The podcaster previously showed support for libertarian politicians Ron Paul and Gary Johnson in the 2012 and 2016 elections, respectively.

Rogan often hosts various political speakers on his JRE podcast, whether they're full-time politicians or simply commentators.

