Joe Rogan trolls CNN with poster for his upcoming stand-up comedy show at Fox Theater in Atlanta

Joe Rogan has taken his rivalry with CNN a step further.

The comedian has taken a shot at the news network by featuring its logo on a poster for his latest comedy tour. Rogan's show will take place in Atlanta, Georgia – the same city where CNN is headquartered.

The UFC commentator posted the advertising material on his Instagram story. In the poster, Rogan was seen kicking the CNN logo with his trademark side kick. It came with a link that leads to Rogan's website, where tickets to the show are sold.

Rogan has routinely taken shots at CNN on his wildly popular podcast. His rivalry with the network started when the comic advertised his use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The UFC commentator's remarks sparked criticism from CNN anchors, who accused him of taking a "horse dewormer."

Rogan continued to hit back at the network when CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta appeared on an episode of his podcast. Rogan asked Gupta: "Does it bother you that the network you work for just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?"

The neurologist apologized to Rogan and admitted fault on CNN's part. Gupta was then criticized on social media for his interactions with the polarizing podcast host.

Joe Rogan takes a shot at CNN's streaming service

Joe Rogan found humor in the sudden shutdown of CNN’s streaming service, CNN+. During a recent episode of the JRE podcast, the comic made fun of the network by impersonating CNN anchor Brian Stelter.

Speaking with British political commentator Douglas Murray, the host and guest criticized Stelter's appearance and mannerisms. Sharing his observations, Rogan said:

"His pattern of communication is so strange. It’s like, do you listen to other people? They talk very differently from you."

Rogan then brought up CNN+, which they jestingly renamed as "CNN minus" for its failure. On its launch, CNN+ received mixed reviews as it was reported that fewer than 10,000 people were using the platform. It was shortly discontinued after a brief nine-month run.

