"There is no shelter" - Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard question the purpose of New York City Nuclear Preparedness PSA

Tulsi Gabbard explained to Joe Rogan how the United States is unprepared for a nuclear crisis.

To highlight her point, Gabbard discussed New York City's recent PSA about what to do in the event of a nuclear blast. The former U.S. presidential candidate said:

"New York City recently put out a PSA... It is literally a video that they put out. It says, 'Hey, here's what you do in an event of a nuclear explosion.' Why are they putting this out now? Because of where we are as a country. The problem is, as it shows in video, their advice to the people of New York City is to get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned. That's it."

At that point, Rogan interjected to say, "Stay tuned to what? I mean, what is even going to be available? There will be no power."

Gabbard also recounted her experience as Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District during the state's nuclear scare in 2018. She underscored that the warnings are futile as there really aren't mechanisms to protect people from nuclear warfare.

The American Samoan politician continued:

"I think it was the last time I was here, I talked to you about the nuclear scare that we had in Hawaii and how this message went out to everybody that said, 'Hey. missile incoming. Seek shelter immediately. This is not a drill.' What everybody found out immediately is that there is no shelter. There is no shelter! There is no place to go."

Check out Joe Rogan's conversation with Tulsi Gabbard:

Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan U.S. leaders are to blame for crisis

Tulsi Gabbard warned the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) listeners that the looming threat of a nuclear war is the consequence of misguided decisions by American politicians. She told the UFC commentator:

"I hate to paint such a bleak picture, but people need to know that this is the reality that we're facing – that our leaders have pushed us and led us to this brink of nuclear war. They have their own bunkers and ways to protect themselves. There is no shelter for the American people."

Before her latest appearance on JRE, Gabbard announced that she's leaving the Democratic party. In a 30-minute long video, Gabbard didn't hold back, calling her former political party an "elitist cabal of warmongers."

Listen to the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with Tulsi Gabbard:

