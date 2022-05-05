Joe Rogan and other UFC commentators blasted by Tony Ferguson for making him look like an "idiot" 

Tony Ferguson has put Joe Rogan along with other UFC commentators on blast for allegedly biased commentary. At the UFC 274 media day, 'El Cucuy' accused commentators of making him look like an "idiot" during his fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 back in December 2020.

Ferguson claimed that he did a much better job of dealing with Oliveira on the ground compared to what Dustin Poirier did when he fought the reigning lightweight champ at UFC 269. The 38-year-old pointed out that while the commentary team slandered him for his jiu-jitsu skills or lack thereof, they didn't do the same when Oliveira was dominating Poirier on the ground.

Ferguson said:

"When Joe Rogan was talking, it looked like I didn't know what the hell I was doing yet I was more active on the bottom than Dustin Poirier [against Charles Oliveira] and I didn't hear one word talking about how bad his jiu jitsu was... The commentators are talking like they don't know what the f**k they're talking about and they're making guys like me sound like I'm an idiot for one and two that I'm out there [and] I don't know what the f**k I'm doing."

Watch Tony Ferguson's media day interview below:

"He's full of sh*t" - Tony Ferguson weighs in on possibility of fighting Dustin Poirier next

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Michael Chandler -180 (5/9)

Tony Ferguson +155 (31/20)



(odds via #UFC274 Here are the opening odds for Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson:Michael Chandler -180 (5/9)Tony Ferguson +155 (31/20)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson:Michael Chandler -180 (5/9)Tony Ferguson +155 (31/20)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/GNnSw6Bo4S

Dustin Poirier recently hinted that he's eyeing a potential fight against the winner of the upcoming matchup between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. 'Iron' and Ferguson are set to go to war at UFC 274 this weekend. Interestingly, a tweet by 'The Diamond' seemed to hint that he's up for fighting the winner of this highly anticipated matchup.

Check out the tweet below:

Ferguson, however, believes Poirier is "full of sh*t" and doesn't want anything to do with him inside the octagon. He stressed that 'The Diamond' had been offered to fight him several times in the past but he never took the fight. Right now, Ferguson is completely focused on the fight with Chandler:

"He's full of sh*t. I'm gonna be real, he said he wanted to fight me many times and I gave the opportunity to him and then we even get somebody [that] gave him more money to be able to fight. The kid's full of sh*t, you know. Nothing against Poirier or any of the other fighters but I'm worried about Chandler."

Edited by David Andrew