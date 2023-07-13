Joe Rogan unravels crazy facts on how 'if you're drinking water, you're drinking dinosaur p**s'

Joe Rogan is a man of many interests and indeed, of many talents. The UFC color commentator has the gift of gab, which he has used not only during his commentary duties, but as a comedian, a game show host during his Fear Factor days, and as the world's most popular podcaster.

These days, Rogan is best-known for the latter. He hosts the most successful podcast on the internet, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he's had countless guests from different backgrounds and industries. Recently, he had fellow comedian Adrienne Iapalucci as his guest on the JRE podcast.

The pair were engaged in conversation and Rogan took the opportunity to mention that, at one point in time, given the sheer volume of dinosaurs who once roamed the Earth for over a hundred million years, most of the world's water has been filtered through a dinosaur's urinary tract.

"P**s is just dirty water. If you're drinking water, you're drinking dinosaur p**s. All water on Earth, at one point in time, if you just think statistically, the hundreds of millions of years that dinosaurs were around, all that water, at some point in time, was filtered out of a dinosaur's d**k."

Upon asking his producer, Jamie, to look it up, Rogan verified the fact, leaving Iapalucci astonished by what she'd just learned. The conversation took place on episode #2007 of the show, as opposed to the JRE MMA Show, whose episodes still number in the hundreds.

What did Joe Rogan recently say about Dana White?

In a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show, specifically episode #142, Joe Rogan had former UFC welterweight champion Matt Sera and retired mixed martial artists Din Thomas and John Rallo on as guests. During the episode, he expressed his admiration for UFC president Dana White.

He punctuated his admiration by revealing that he wouldn't continue his work as a UFC commentator if White left the promotion, and that his contract includes that stipulation. If Dana White leaves, so does he. As someone who was part of the UFC before even White himself, his absence would be difficult to fill.

