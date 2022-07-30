You are always one mistake away from losing everything - Georges St-Pierre revisits the heavy price he had to pay for underestimating Matt Serra

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre opened up about what he learned from his shocking loss to Matt Serra at UFC 69 back in 2007. Serra's win is still considered one of the biggest upsets in the organization's history, with the American a huge underdog going into the fight.

In an interview with Michael Eaves on ABC's UFC 277 pre-show, St-Pierre spoke about the consequences of underestimating Serra:

"I learned a valuable lesson when I lost [to Matt Serra]. Of course, it was one of the most humiliating experiences of my career, but I learnt that you should never put someone on a pedestal, but you should never underestimate nobody. Nobody. Because no matter how good you are, you are always one mistake [away] to lose everything."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via GSP recalls his title fight loss to Matt Serra and the lesson he learned 🗣(via @michaeleaves GSP recalls his title fight loss to Matt Serra and the lesson he learned 🗣 (via @michaeleaves) https://t.co/4gPp2iMxKu

The duo faced off in the main event of UFC 69 on April 7, 2007 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Serra, who was a massive underdog before the fight, sensationally KO'd the Canadian superstar in the first round to win the welterweight belt.

However, St-Pierre later went on to avenge his shock loss, beating Serra in the second round of the main event at UFC 83. Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the most successful fighters in mixed martial arts history. He is a former middleweight and welterweight champion with a remarkable record of 26 wins and only two losses.

Watch Georges St-Pierre react to his loss to Serra below:

Georges St-Pierre opens up on possible comeback in 2022

The 41-year old retired from the UFC back in 2019 but opened the doors for a possible return this year. In an interview back in March on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, St-Pierre spoke about whether he would once again return to the octagon:

"My serious days of fighting are over. Maybe you'll see me for something different like, I don't know... it's always serious because it's fighting, it's martial arts. You don't 'play' fighting. But I don't say never if it would be for a charity or something like this. A novelty fight or something like this."

St-Pierre has been active since his retirement, even featuring in a 'Guy Ritchie-style' movie. However, with continued rumors of a superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov or a novelty boxing bout against Oscar De La Hoya, the Canadian could possibly surprise the world with a return.

Watch St-Pierre talk about a possible return below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far