Joe Rogan and veteran physicist discuss Nimitz 'Tic Tac' UFO incident on JRE podcast: "Beyond our engineering"

Joe Rogan and Hal Puthoff, a respected physicist researching energy generation and space propulsion, revisited the infamous 2004 Nimitz 'Tic Tac' UFO encounter on a recent episode of his podcast.
Puthoff detailed the now-famous incident where Navy pilots tracked a 20-foot object hovering over the Pacific. What shocked Puthoff most was the engineering gap, which seemingly defies modern propulsion. Puthoff made it clear that these capabilities are far beyond anything human technology can achieve as of now.
Puthoff also mentioned the mysterious 38 research papers buried in a Pentagon server, which have now been declassified. Speaking on episode #2314 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Puthoff said:
"It's beyond our engineering. In that series of papers I showed you, the 38 papers by the way, there's a little side story there [and] it's interesting. And those 38 papers were then posted. None of these people who generated those papers had any idea it had to do with ETs or UFOs or whatever. They all went up on what's called the JWIC server. It's a classified server for the Pentagon, and intelligence officers and aerospace contractors could get access, but nobody in the public could... This was such a popular set, this 38 paper set, that everybody screamed every time they tried to take it down."
He added:
"Eventually, through the Freedom of Information Act and so on, most of those papers have been released. I was concerned that, oh my god, these guys are all going to call me up and say, ‘What? You didn’t tell me this had anything to do with ETs or UFOs,’ but actually no! Nobody seemed to complain about it."
Check out the full discussion below (1:13:56 onwards):
Hal Puthoff speculates UFOs are emerging from the ocean on The Joe Rogan Experience
Retired Navy Admiral Tim Gallaudet, former head of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), is convinced the oceans are key to understanding UFOs.
On Joe Rogan’s podcast, physicist Hal Puthoff shared reports of unidentified craft shooting through water at 500 knots without creating a wake. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Puthoff said:
"Tim Gallaudet, who's a Navy admiral now retired, who was in charge of NOAA ... He's really big on the idea of collecting data about UFOs emerging from the water. And so it seems like the data on that is, it's just all over the place. Also observing UFOs in the water zooming by submarines right at 400 knots, 500 knots or whatever without any cavitation. I mean... So the data, we're buried in data."