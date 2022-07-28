Who has a higher net worth between Joe Rogan and Bill Burr?

Both Bill Burr and Joe Rogan have made successful careers for themselves via their comedic abilities. However, it will likely come as no surprise that the UFC color commentator and JRE host has a far larger net worth than his fellow comedian.

Rogan is estimated to have a net worth of around $190 million dollars in 2022, which is mostly attributed to his podcasting deal with Spotify. Aside from that, the 54-year-old has also created a successful career in commentary and often still does stand-up shows.

Bill Burr is a household name due to his comedy shows and Netflix appearances, which has helped the comedian grow a reported net worth of $12 million dollars. Burr also hosts a podcast called the Monday Morning Podcast, which is part of the All Things Comedy podcast network co-founded by Burr.

As mentioned, Burr is mostly known for his Netflix comedy specials, with his 2019 release Paper Tiger being nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. However, the 54-year-old has also crafted an amazing acting career, starring in the Breaking Bad series and The Mandalorian, amongst other projects.

How expensive is Joe Rogan's 1965 Chevrolet?

Joe Rogan doesn't usually "show-off" his earnings and possessions. However, the UFC color commentator's 1965 Corvette Stingray is reported to be worth $100,000.

Known car enthusiast and fellow comedian Jay Leno spoke to Rogan about the car back in August 2015 on an episode of Jay Leno's Garage on YouTube. The classic car has had some minor modifications to the bodywork and wheels, which brings a unique look to an iconic car.

Watch Leno and Rogan speak about the car here:

Despite how amazing the 1965 Corvette looks now, Joe Rogan explained just how bad the condition of the classic car was when he purchased the Stingray:

"This is how bad it was. When I pulled the car into my driveway, I was just going 70mph on the highway - I pulled into my driveway and the car just dipped to the left. I got out trying to figure out what happened and the suspension had detached from the frame."

However, the car is now a work of art and will likely only climb in value as the Stingray continues to become rarer.

