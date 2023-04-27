Joe Rogan vs. Tucker Carlson: Comparing the two media giants' viewership following ex-Fox employee's comment

Tucker Carlson's shocking departure from Fox News earlier this week has led some fans of the American commentator to believe he may soon rival Joe Rogan in viewership.

Carlson signed a multi-year deal with Fox in 2021, which included the 53-year-old hosting a weekly podcast as well as his own show, Tucker Carlson Today. Carlson soon became more than just a news host, as his shows maintained an average viewship of over 3 million Americans. These figures made him one of the most influential anchors on television.

According to Sky News host Rita Panahi, Carlson could be set to take the social media world by storm should he venture into similar avenues such as Joe Rogan. Panahi stated:

“Some ex-Fox employees, such as Megyn Kelly, have said he is better off without the network...He has the potential cochere to quickly build an empire that rivals Joe Rogan’s and many others. He had a diverse audience in terms of his demographics – there was a lot of younger people tuning in for Tucker Carlson.”

Should Carlson expect to challenge the UFC color commentator in regards to viewership, it would be a monumental task. Despite recent controversies and moving the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) to Spotify in 2021, Rogan has remained one of the most popular and influential figures on the internet.

The PowerfulJRE YouTube channel, which posts clips of the podcast, currently has 14.7 million subscribers and averages close to a million views per video. Forbes also revealed that the JRE reaches an average of 11 million people per episode, almost three times that of Carlson's viewership on Fox News.

Sean Strickland reacts to Joe Rogan following him on Instagram

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland was recently left surprised when he checked his social media to see that Joe Rogan had followed him on Instagram.

The controversial MMA fighter has regularly been removed off Twitter and Instagram due to his explicit rants, but was recently reinstated on both accounts. To celebrate Rogan following him, 'Tarzan' screenshotted the image of the notifcation and 'welcomed' Rogan to 'social media success'.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Man didn't even like my post... I thought we had something real.....Welcome to social media success.. Am I rich? No... am I famous? No.. Can I do long division? No.. but whatever having financial security in life is over rated.. I get the LIKES.... LMAO."

