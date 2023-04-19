UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland recently had an unexpected reaction when he noticed that famed commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan had followed him on Instagram.

Strickland, known for his unfiltered personality and offbeat sense of humor, took to social media to express his surprise and excitement at the development.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Strickland shared a screenshot of Rogan's profile and wrote, "Welcome to social media success.." The fighter's playful response to Rogan's attention reflects his laid-back attitude and penchant for humor, which have earned him a loyal following among MMA fans. He wrote on Instagram:

"Man didn't even like my post... I thought we had something real.....Welcome to social media success.. Am I rich? No... am I famous? No.. Can I do long division? No.. but whatever having financial security in life is over rated.. I get the LIKES.... LMAO."

As 'Tarzan' continues to make a name for himself in the UFC, it will be interesting to see how his unique personality and entertaining social media presence continues to shape his career and garner attention from fans and influencers alike.

Sean Strickland wants Elon Musk to acquire Instagram after being reported for violating community standards

Sean Strickland, notorious for his unfiltered comments and provocative social media content, has experienced both bans and reinstatements from platforms like Instagram and Twitter. However, his latest return to Twitter was surprising, as it occurred shortly after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

Strickland's social media history has been marked by controversy and incendiary remarks, with one particular post discussing the 2021 storming of the Capitol Building leading to concerns about his potential impact on public safety. Despite this, the fighter has not shied away from sharing his opinions and has even called on Musk to acquire Instagram as well.

'Tarzan' wrote on Twitter:

"Instagram is absolutely f***ing trash... @elonmusk it's time man... we should start a gofund me 'buy Instagram'."

