Comedian Bert Kreischer recently shared a hilarious and heartwarming story about his friendship with fellow comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan. Kreischer initially had some misconceptions about Rogan's sexual orientation, but the two have since become close friends.

During his recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Kreischer recounted how he had initially assumed that Rogan was gay due to his impudent-friendly nature. However, he soon realized that his assumptions were unfounded and that Rogan was simply a man with impeccable style.

According to Kreischer, when the two first met, he was initially skeptical of Rogan's overly-friendly personality and even insisted on having drinks with him to gauge his character. He remarked:

"I have said this horrible thing. Joe Rogan wants to be friends, he must be gay. Like, why would you wanna be friends with another man. I was like, you either using him or you wanna f*ck him. Why would you wanna hang out with him? And then Joe never tried to kiss me once."

'The Machine' added:

"He's just a great guy, one of my closest friends, for I don't know how long, I guess 15 years. He is the best, I love him."

Despite any initial hesitations Bert Kreischer may have had, he and Joe Rogan have formed a tight bond and have become great friends over time. This is evident in their many hilarious moments on Rogan's popular podcast, where Kreischer has made several appearances.

Joe Rogan issued a caution when ChatGPT generated an astonishingly realistic AI-generated version of his podcast

Joe Rogan has expressed concern over the future implications of a recent AI-generated episode of his podcast that was uploaded to YouTube. Rogan has discussed the topic of AI on several occasions on his show. He has often joked about the potential dangers of the technology by referencing 'The Terminator' movie franchise as a warning for its potential to go too far.

However, his concerns may have been heightened after being alerted by a fan on Twitter about the AI-generated episode, dubbed 'Joe Rogan AI Experience Episode #001'. Rogan expressed his unease about this development, stating that it marked the beginning of a "slippery slope" towards a future where AI dominates our lives. He tweeted:

"This is going to get very slippery, kids."

