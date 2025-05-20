Johan Estupinan fully focused on self-improvement in his bid to rule flyweight Muay Thai division: "That's what I'm focused on" 

Colombian striking sensation Johan Estupinan firmly believes that he's the best fighter in the flyweight Muay Thai division, and he's constantly working to prove it.

During his recent talk with the South China Morning Post, Estupinan was asked if, other than him, who does he see as the best in the weight class, and he responded with:

"Me. That's what I'm focused on. And that's the only thing on my mind."

Watch Johan Estupinan's interview here:

'Panda Kick' can further cement this claim on June 6, where he takes on Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai battle as part of the thrilling ONE Fight Night 32 card, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Once he overcomes the Japanese contender's challenge, Estupinan can challenge other ranked contenders in the division, such as Nakrob Fairtex and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, or potentially earn a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Johan Estupinan says he lives up to his moniker of Panda Kick because of his unique flow in fighting

The 22-year-old star who proudly represents JCFernandez and Team CSK explained the origin of his moniker and how he lives up to it every time he steps inside the ring.

According to Johan Estupinan, it was from the style he acquired from his home country, as he told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"My style is the 'Panda Flow.' This is the Colombian flow. It's a Colombian style. We have happiness in what we do, we have great kicks, and that is why we are called 'Panda Kick.' It's a new creation out there. It's a Colombian Muay Thai flow."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

