Johan Estupinan reveals the secret to the Estupinan twins’ undefeated records: “They don’t train like us”

Colombian Muay Thai sensation 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan says he and his twin brother Jordan are a cut above the competition because of their insane work ethic.

The 22-year-old phenom believes he and his brother's work ethic is unparalleled, and has led them to immense success in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to LeapFrog Fight TV in a recent interview, Estupinan says that while the competition is fierce in ONE Championship, he and his brother are unmatched.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The JCFernandez / Team CSK representative said:

"They are amazing fighters, but you know what the difference is? They don’t train like us. I train to be better than my brother, my brother trains to be better than me, and I train to be better than myself. So it’s just about us."

Both Estupinans were victorious in their latest outings, with Johan defeating Malaysia's Johan Ghazali and Jordan beating rising star Freddie Haggerty.

Both men made an appearance at the recently concluded ONE 170, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Arena last Friday, Jan. 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a replay of all the action on-demand.

Johan Estupinan believes he and his brother Jordan are destined to be ONE world champions: "I want one for my brother and one for myself"

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is visualizing 26 pounds of gold for both himself and his twin brother Jordan.

Speaking to LeapFrog Fight TV, Estupinan said:

"We’re gonna keep trying until we get our chance to fight for a championship. But we are not only going to have one championship, I want one for my brother and one for myself."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Estupinan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.