Johan Ghazali admits he’s been humbled sharpening his weapons alongside Thai icons: “I thought my boxing was good”

Johan Ghazali's experience training alongside Thai icons like Superbon and Nong-O Hama has been nothing short of a humbling experience for the 18-year-old phenom.
'Jojo' walked into ONE Championship in 2023 and immediately took the promotion by storm, winning five fights in a row, with four of them ending inside the distance. Everything appeared to be going great. Then disaster struck when he came up short against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167.
Since then, Ghazali has lost two of his last three.
Ready to take his combat sports career to the next step, Ghazali has been honing his skills at the Superbon Training Center in Thailand. Speaking about the experience during an interview with Goated Combat, 'Jojo' said:
"I can tell you it's nothing big of a secret on what we’re working on at Superbon Training Camp. But honestly, I've been working a lot on my boxing. You know, I thought my boxing was good."
Johan Ghazali is feeling a lot better about his fight camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 32
Johan Ghazali will look to use the skills he's learned over the last several months and parlay all of it into a much-needed win at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.
Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the event will see Ghazali square off with the always dangerous Diego Paez in a bout that has Fight of the Night written all over it.
"I don’t want to make excuses, but last fight camp, I was going through a lot of change," Ghazali said while discussing his loss to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.
"I switched camps, I switched coaches, I switched a lot of things. So, I was pretty proud of how I did in that fight, honestly, considering all the stuff I was going through. But this fight is a lot more chill, a lot easier. So yes, a better Johan for sure."
Will all the adjustments pay off for 'Jojo' come fight night? Only time will tell.
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.