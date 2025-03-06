Johan Ghazali believes Superlek will read Nabil Anane like a book in world title tilt at ONE 172: "He won't be surprised"

Johan Ghazali expects that Superlek Kiatmoo9 will have a repeat victory over Nabil Anane for their upcoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai unification match at ONE 172 on March 23.

Superlek and Anane will meet for the second time in two years, and Ghazali thinks that the former is going to be victorious once again over the latter, much like their first match in June 2023.

According to 'Jojo,' 'The Kicking Machine's' elite fight IQ will spell the difference, as what he told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"I don't think so, if I'm going to be honest. I think the moment he advances, Superlek will notice it. He will see it coming. He won't be surprised by what he brings. He reads fighters so well. So Superlek's fight IQ, I guess, will stop Nabil in his tracks."

Heading into the championship rematch, both fighters are riding their respective win streak, with Superlek having 11-fight consecutive victories, while Anane has six of his own.

Johan Ghazali doesn't expect a knockout win for Superlek against Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Although the Malaysian-American rising star sides with Superlek to get the dub against the Algerian-Thai contender, he doesn't see him getting a finish because of the immaculate form Anane is in right now.

The Superbon Training Camp representative says that a decision is more likely for Superlek, and he shared this prediction during the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA where he proclaimed:

"Tough one, but I'd say a decision, a decision, maybe. Like I don't see him struggling or anything like that, but I think knocking out Nabil - in the form he's in - isn't going to be easy. That's all."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

