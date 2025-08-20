Johan Ghazali comments on potential Nong-O Hama versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon war: "It's crazy we're even talking about it"

The Muay Thai sensation, Johan Ghazali, has weighed in on the possibility of a dream matchup between Thai icons Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, expressing amazement that such a clash could become reality.

Ad

Last month, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to his official Facebook account, teasing fans about the possibility of this dream matchup.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American striker shared his thoughts on what would be one of the most anticipated all-Thai encounters in ONE Championship history, in an interview with the South China Morning Post. He said:

"It's crazy we're even talking about it, honestly. But of course, everyone expects Rodtang to win. And honestly, I feel like Nong-O has really nothing else to prove," the 18-year-old shared.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Johan Ghazali's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Ad

With Rodtang and Nong-O both ranked in the division at No.1 and No.3, respectively, this fight makes thorough sense.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O, earned his first win in the division during his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 this past May.

'The Iron Man,' on the other hand, wants to reclaim his flyweight crown. And per his Facebook status last month, Rodtang seems down to scrap with the man whom he described as an "excellent role model" for young fighters.

Ad

Johan Ghazali returns to action at ONE Fight Night 35

While his excitement to witness this barnburner is off the charts, Johan Ghazali is locked in for his return to action at ONE Fight Night 35.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp returns in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Zakaria El Jamari inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch his return, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.