"We'll both do our best" - Rodtang responds to Chatri's Facebook post teasing Nong-O super fight

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, has broken his silence on a potential superfight with Nong-O Hama following Chatri Sityodtong's social media tease.

Ad

Last Tuesday, ONE Championship's chairperson and CEO took to Facebook with a brief status update, signaling a meeting between the two striking titans.

Ad

Trending

'The Iron Man' responded to Chatri's post with characteristic humor and respect for his senior compatriot, acknowledging the significance of their potential super fight. In a separate Facebook post last week, Rodtag wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Ever since I joined ONE, I've always looked up to Nong-O as my senior. He's been an excellent role model for all of us younger fighters. And now that fate has brought us together, we'll both do our best in the ring."

Ad

The 27-year-old displayed the deep admiration he holds for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, who paved the way for Thai fighters in ONE Championship before 'The Iron Man's explosive rise to stardom.

'The Iron Man' couldn't resist adding his trademark playful banter to the exchange, injecting levity into what would be one of the biggest all-Thai super-fights in the promotion's history. With a cheeky reference to Nong-O's love for football, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative's continued:

Ad

"If you kick me too hard, I'm telling P'Boy to ban you from playing football again. Always love and respect, my brother."

The potential matchup between the two Thai legends has captivated fans since Chatri's initial Facebook tease, which featured both fighters and sparked immediate speculation about a dream superfight.

Outside the Circle, the pair are close friends and are often seen playing football together when they're not sparring or practicing Muay Thai.

Ad

If the promotion decides to book the highly anticipated encounter between two of Thailand's most beloved combat sports stars, fans should be in for an absolute barnburner.

Check out his response below:

Ad

Nong-O on Rodtang dream fight

Nong-O, who ruled over the bantamweight Muay Thai division for years before announcing his switch to flyweight, had this to say on a scrap against Rodtang during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session this past May.

User SG_SHREK wrote:

"What's your dream fight if you could fight anyone?"

Nong-O responded:

"Rodtang. He's a star and currently a number 1."

Would you love to see the two collide on the global stage next? Share your thoughts below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.