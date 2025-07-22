  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "We'll both do our best" - Rodtang responds to Chatri's Facebook post teasing Nong-O super fight

"We'll both do our best" - Rodtang responds to Chatri's Facebook post teasing Nong-O super fight

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:17 GMT
(From left) Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, has broken his silence on a potential superfight with Nong-O Hama following Chatri Sityodtong's social media tease.

Ad

Last Tuesday, ONE Championship's chairperson and CEO took to Facebook with a brief status update, signaling a meeting between the two striking titans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Iron Man' responded to Chatri's post with characteristic humor and respect for his senior compatriot, acknowledging the significance of their potential super fight. In a separate Facebook post last week, Rodtag wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Ever since I joined ONE, I've always looked up to Nong-O as my senior. He's been an excellent role model for all of us younger fighters. And now that fate has brought us together, we'll both do our best in the ring."
Ad

The 27-year-old displayed the deep admiration he holds for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, who paved the way for Thai fighters in ONE Championship before 'The Iron Man's explosive rise to stardom.

'The Iron Man' couldn't resist adding his trademark playful banter to the exchange, injecting levity into what would be one of the biggest all-Thai super-fights in the promotion's history. With a cheeky reference to Nong-O's love for football, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative's continued:

Ad
"If you kick me too hard, I'm telling P'Boy to ban you from playing football again. Always love and respect, my brother."

The potential matchup between the two Thai legends has captivated fans since Chatri's initial Facebook tease, which featured both fighters and sparked immediate speculation about a dream superfight.

Outside the Circle, the pair are close friends and are often seen playing football together when they're not sparring or practicing Muay Thai.

Ad

If the promotion decides to book the highly anticipated encounter between two of Thailand's most beloved combat sports stars, fans should be in for an absolute barnburner.

Check out his response below:

Ad

Nong-O on Rodtang dream fight

Nong-O, who ruled over the bantamweight Muay Thai division for years before announcing his switch to flyweight, had this to say on a scrap against Rodtang during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session this past May.

User SG_SHREK wrote:

"What's your dream fight if you could fight anyone?"

Nong-O responded:

"Rodtang. He's a star and currently a number 1."

Would you love to see the two collide on the global stage next? Share your thoughts below!

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications