“The flow is better” - Nong-O Hama grateful to be fighting opponents his size down at flyweight

Striking legend and former undisputed longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand has found renewed strength and vigor in his new division.

Nong-O, who reigned over the bantamweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship for years with an iron fist, made the decision to move down to flyweight earlier this year and appears to have found a new home.

After a failed initial bid at victory over no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Nong-O rematched his younger adversary earlier this month and took home an impressive three-round unanimous decision win behind a vintage performance.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nong-O says he feels like a new man at flyweight.

The legendary Muay Thai fighter said:

"Yes, I feel like I am faster, and the flow is better. Also, moving down to flyweight, I've got to face opponents who are kind of the same height, the same body type as me. So I think it's very good."

Nong-O says it's a breath of fresh air to be facing opponents his size at flyweight compared to when he was ruling the 145-pound weight division.

Nong-O Hama is completely satisfied with his vintage win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai: "Everything is good"

Legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O Hama is fresh off a victory over no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video a couple of weeks ago.

In fact, the veteran is still buzzing from his win.

He told South China Morning Post:

"Yes, the victory was amazing. I'm back in the [winning column]. My ranking doesn't fall, and I feel like the result was impressive for me and everything is good."

